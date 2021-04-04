AgLines: USDA invests in project to help restore wetlands in central Nebraska

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $28 million in Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership projects. The projects enable conservation partners and producers to work together to return critical wetland functions to agricultural landscapes. Private landowners and Indian tribes can apply to participate in the Nebraska Playa Wetlands project by April 30 at their local Natural Resources Conservation Service office.
The Nebraska Playa Wetlands project seeks to enroll 450 acres of playa wetlands located in the Rainwater Basin and the Central Table Playa area to protect, restore and manage wetland ecosystems and associated uplands.
Rainwater Basin Joint Venture Coordinator Andy Bishop said the flexibility associated with this project allows producers to restore wetlands embedded in pivot-irrigated fields without negatively impacting their adjacent cropland.
Bishop said prescribed grazing of these sites promotes desired habitat conditions and allows producers an alternative to improve net incomes on flood-prone acres.
“Restoration of these wetlands and uplands will provide significant aquifer recharge and habitat for a variety of plants and animals that depend on thriving wetlands and grasslands, creating a win-win situation for producers, migratory birds, resident wildlife and the citizens of rural communities,” he said.
This project provides landowners a financial incentive to restore, protect, and enhance wetlands in exchange for placing marginal land into a conservation easement. The WREP option provides the flexibility to pass a pivot over the enrolled acres to maintain optimal irrigation of the surrounding cropland.
In total, NRCS has supported landowners in protecting more than 2.85 million acres through wetland easement programs nationwide. In Nebraska, through the WREP, there are more than 600 closed easements containing over 80,000 wetland acres.
Through the program NRCS enters into agreements with eligible partners to target and leverage resources to address high priority wetland protection, restoration, and enhancement activities and improve wildlife habitat on eligible lands. WREP enables NRCS to collaborate with partners on high-priority wetland restoration projects to return critical wetland functions and improve wildlife habitat.
Anyone interested in helping restore the quality and abundance of the nation’s wetlands should check with a local USDA Service Center for wetland restoration project opportunities.
Grain bins focus of annual safety week
With additional grain bins on farms and on commercial sites, the risk of fatal accidents increases. The checkoff organizations of Nebraska’s corn, soybean, wheat and sorghum industries (and their respective associations) reminded farmers and agricultural workers to be safe in and around grain bins during the fifth annual “Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week.”
“Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week” was observed last week. It was organized through an alliance between the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the U.S. Department of Labor, the National Grain and Feed Association, the Grain Elevator and Processing Society and the Grain Handling Safety Council.
Several hazards are associated with grain bins, including engulfments and entanglements. An engulfment occurs when grain flows downward and forms a funnel, pulling a person down to the point of full immersion. An entanglement could occur when farmers or agricultural employees work in close proximity to grain augers. The danger in operating an auger is getting caught in a moving part.
With the proper safety procedures, grain bin accidents are preventable. It is important to follow all safety rules when it comes to working with grain stored in bins. Here are a few grain bin safety tips to keep in mind when you are working with stored grain:
-- Use inspection holes or grain level markers to understand what is happening inside the bin. Use a pole from outside the bin to break up grain bridges.
-- You should enter a grain bin only if absolutely necessary. If you must get into the bin, use a body harness secured to the outside of the bin. Have at least two people watching over you as you enter and work inside the bin.
-- Use hand signals to communicate — and make sure everyone you are working with knows what those signals are.
More information can also be found at standup4grainsafety.org.
Corn growers thank AG for support in amicus brief
The Nebraska Corn Growers Association has thanked Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson for signing a brief that sided with the Renewable Fuels Association, the National Corn Growers Association, the American Coalition for Ethanol and the National Farmers Union, which urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision in January 2020 to strike down exemptions improperly issued by the Environmental Protection Agency.
“We were extremely pleased with the Tenth Circuit’s decision in January of 2020,” said Andy Jobman, president of NeCGA and a farmer from Gothenburg. “The last few years have been tough for the ethanol industry as the EPA had continually eroded the Renewable Fuels Standard through excessive refinery waivers, but the Tenth Circuit finally got it right. We trust the Supreme Court will agree, and we are appreciative of Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson for his support in bringing this issue to a close once and for all.”
Peterson and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller led an effort in filing an amicus curiae brief, which received broad support from major corn- and ethanol-producing states. Other states signing onto the brief included Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, South Dakota and Virginia.