AgLines: USDA issues $1.68 billion for CRP

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is issuing $1.68 billion in payments to agricultural producers and landowners for the 21.9 million acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program, which provides annual rental payment for land devoted to conservation purposes.
Through CRP, farmers and ranchers establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality, and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland. Farmers and ranchers who participate in CRP help provide numerous benefits to the nation’s environment and economy.
Signed into law in 1985, CRP is one of the largest private-lands conservation programs in the U.S. It was originally intended to primarily control soil erosion and potentially stabilize commodity prices by taking marginal lands out of production. The program has evolved over the years, providing many conservation and economic benefits. The program will mark its 35-year anniversary in December. Program successes include:
-- Preventing more than 9 billion tons of soil from eroding, which is enough soil to fill 600 million dump trucks.
-- Reducing nitrogen and phosphorous runoff relative to annually tilled cropland by 95% and 85% respectively.
-- Sequestering an annual average of 49 million tons of greenhouse gases, equal to taking 9 million cars off the road.
-- Creating more than 3 million acres of restored wetlands while protecting more than 175,000 stream miles with riparian forest and grass buffers, which is enough to go around the world seven times.
-- Benefiting bees and other pollinators and increased populations of ducks, pheasants, turkey, bobwhite quail, prairie chickens, grasshopper sparrows, and many other birds.
CRP participants with contracts effective beginning Oct. 1 will receive their first annual rental payment in October 2021.
For more information on CRP, visit fsa.usda.gov or contact your local FSA county office.
Conservation Stewardship Program applications due by Nov. 20
LYONS — The sign-up period for farmers interested in enrolling in the Conservation Stewardship Program has begun.
“For farmers and ranchers who are already doing conservation on their operation, CSP is a great opportunity to incorporate new practices,” said Andrea Hartman, policy assistant for the Center for Rural Affairs “It’s about rewarding producers for the conservation they’ve done, as well as helping them reach the next level of conservation, especially if they haven’t been able to expand their conservation due to the cost of some practices.”
Administered by the US. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, CSP is one of the leading programs offering cost-share and technical assistance for conservation on working lands, providing financial and technical assistance for producers to maintain agricultural production on their land, and simultaneously address resource concerns with conservation practices.
“CSP, is a valuable program designed to aid farmers and ranchers in reaching the next level in conservation across their whole farm or ranch” Hartman said.
In 2018, Nebraska ranked first among states for renewed acres in CSP and third for percentage of eligible contracts renewed. Nebraska also ranked second for new enrolled acres. Top practices in CSP contracts for Nebraska include: cover crops, herbaceous weed treatment, tree and shrub establishment, conservation cover, and structures for wildlife, like certain types of fencing.
When applying for a CSP contract, producers develop a conservation plan with their local NRCS technicians. These plans include an assortment of practices and enhancements then implemented on their operations. These practices and enhancements benefit a wide array of natural resources, including water quality and soil health.
Farmers interested in applying should call their local NRCS office to set up an appointment. In Nebraska, the deadline to submit initial paperwork is Nov. 20.
Nebraska milk production up 3%
LINCOLN —Milk production in Nebraska during the July through September quarter totaled 356 million pounds, up 3% from the same quarter last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The average number of milk cows was 59,000 head, 1,000 head more than the same period last year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.