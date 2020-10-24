AgLines: USDA issues $1.68 billion for CRP

-- Creating more than 3 million acres of restored wetlands while protecting more than 175,000 stream miles with riparian forest and grass buffers, which is enough to go around the world seven times.

-- Benefiting bees and other pollinators and increased populations of ducks, pheasants, turkey, bobwhite quail, prairie chickens, grasshopper sparrows, and many other birds.

CRP participants with contracts effective beginning Oct. 1 will receive their first annual rental payment in October 2021.

For more information on CRP, visit fsa.usda.gov or contact your local FSA county office.

Conservation Stewardship Program applications due by Nov. 20

LYONS — The sign-up period for farmers interested in enrolling in the Conservation Stewardship Program has begun.

“For farmers and ranchers who are already doing conservation on their operation, CSP is a great opportunity to incorporate new practices,” said Andrea Hartman, policy assistant for the Center for Rural Affairs “It’s about rewarding producers for the conservation they’ve done, as well as helping them reach the next level of conservation, especially if they haven’t been able to expand their conservation due to the cost of some practices.”