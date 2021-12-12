AgLines: USDA launches new program to strengthen food supply chain

New this year will be an option on the form to have the Brand Recorder select an available brand for a producer. Should the 10 options conflict, the final option of being allocated an approved brand will be available using the same $50 research credit. A single symbol can be requested to be included which will be at the Brand Recorders discretion. The producer will be notified of the selected brand prior to final approval.

Also available in 2022 is a credit card authorization form that can be downloaded from the NBC website and used for payment and must accompany the application. Both application and authorization forms can be found at https://nbc.nebraska.gov/forms. Applications and authorization forms can be emailed to brand.recording@nebraska.gov, faxed in to (308) 763-2934 or mailed into NBC, 411 Niobrara Ave, Alliance NE 69301.

When brand applications are processed it will be based on their time and date stamp depending on method arrived; email and fax have a time and date stamp and are processed first, USPS are only date stamped and are processed in order of being opened.

