AgLines: USDA launches new program to strengthen food supply chain

WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced USDA is deploying $100 million under the new Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program to make available nearly $1 billion in loan guarantees; these loan guarantees will back private investment in processing and food supply infrastructure that will strengthen the food supply chain for the American people.
USDA is making the funding available through the American Rescue Plan Act. The program is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to address food system challenges dating back decades and further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. These investments will help essential processing and supply chain infrastructure that will ultimately deliver more opportunities and fairer prices for farmers, they will give people greater access to healthier foods, and they will help eliminate bottlenecks in the food supply chain.
Through the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program, USDA will partner with lenders to guarantee loans of up to $40 million to help eligible entities expand meat and poultry processing capacity and finance other food supply chain infrastructure. Lenders may provide the loans to eligible cooperatives, corporations, for profits, nonprofits, Tribal communities, public bodies and people in rural and urban areas.
USDA Rural Development will administer the loans. Funding may be used to: start-up or expand food supply chain activities such as aggregating, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling or distributing food; address supply chain bottlenecks; and increase capacity and help create a more resilient, diverse and secure U.S. food supply chain.
USDA is accepting electronic applications from lenders through the Food Supply Chain Online Application System until funds are expended. Paper applications will not be accepted. To access the online application system, lenders must submit a request to rdfoodsupplychainloans@usda.gov. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/foodsupplychainloans or see the notice published in the Dec. 9 Federal Register.
Committee implements new brand application research fee
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Brand Committee is implementing a research fee for every new brand application that is submitted starting Jan. 1. This fee will be a non-refundable $50 research fee in addition to the current $100 application fee that will then be returned if the requested brand(s) are not available.
Each application allows for up to 10 brand options and depending on the number of requested brands staff can spend up to a couple of hours to complete the analysis. NBC awards over 800 new brands annually which represents roughly half of the total applications received. With the staff time involved in researching applications it was decided and included in LB572 to implement a non-refundable research fee that will help offset the cost of staff time used on rejected applications.
The new process will require two separate payments of a $50 research fee and a $100 brand application fee. The $50 will be required to research the brand conflicts and if approved the $100 application fee is to record and create the brand certificate. If it is not approved, the $100 fee will be returned with the rejection letter from NBC.
New this year will be an option on the form to have the Brand Recorder select an available brand for a producer. Should the 10 options conflict, the final option of being allocated an approved brand will be available using the same $50 research credit. A single symbol can be requested to be included which will be at the Brand Recorders discretion. The producer will be notified of the selected brand prior to final approval.
Also available in 2022 is a credit card authorization form that can be downloaded from the NBC website and used for payment and must accompany the application. Both application and authorization forms can be found at https://nbc.nebraska.gov/forms. Applications and authorization forms can be emailed to brand.recording@nebraska.gov, faxed in to (308) 763-2934 or mailed into NBC, 411 Niobrara Ave, Alliance NE 69301.
When brand applications are processed it will be based on their time and date stamp depending on method arrived; email and fax have a time and date stamp and are processed first, USPS are only date stamped and are processed in order of being opened.
Up to $800 million will help biofuel producers and rural Americans
WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the USDA will make up to $800 million available to support biofuel producers and infrastructure.
The announcement includes $700 million to provide economic relief to biofuel producers and restore renewable fuel markets affected by the pandemic. The department will make the funds available through the new Biofuel Producer Program authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Additionally, in the coming months, the department will make $100 million available to increase significantly the sales and use of higher blends of bioethanol and biodiesel by expanding the infrastructure for renewable fuels derived from U.S. agricultural products.
“Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is providing direct relief to the people of rural America who are still reeling from the economic impacts of the pandemic,” Vilsack said. “As we continue to rebuild the nation’s economy, USDA is targeting resources and investments to improve the strength and resiliency of America’s sustainable fuel markets. The relief we’re announcing today will pave the way to economic recovery for America’s biofuel producers, stimulate a critical market for U.S. farmers and ranchers and move the country closer to President Biden’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”
Nebraska Environmental Trust announces new executive director
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Environmental Trust Board has appointed Karl Elmshaeuser of Ogallala to become the agency’s new executive director.
“I am honored to be selected as the next executive director of the Nebraska Environmental Trust,” Elmshaeuser said. “ I look forward to utilizing my management and leadership experience to oversee the Nebraska Environmental Trust, with a strong passion to conserve and enhance the natural environments of Nebraska. My extensive experience in grant management will enable me to make invaluable contributions to the citizens and natural environment of Nebraska.”
Elmshaeuser has served as the USDA Rural Development state director and prior to that as the executive director for the West Central Nebraska Development District. While he was the executive director as WCNDD they received two national awards for community innovation programs. He served two terms on the Nebraska Rural Development Commission. He has also served on the Nebraska Regional Official Council and the National Association of Development board of directors.
Elmshaeuser has a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Nebraska and served for six years in the United States Marine Corps.