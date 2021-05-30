AgLines: USDA reports farm labor hiring down 17%

In the Northern Plains Region (Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota) there were 35,000 workers hired directly by farm operators on farms and ranches during the week of April 11-17, down 17% from the April 2020 reference week, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Workers numbered 27,000 during the week of January 10-16, down 23% from the January 2020 reference week.
Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage of $16.53 per hour during the April 2021 reference week, up 4% from the April 2020 reference week. Field workers received an average of $16.55 per hour, up $0.66. Livestock workers earned $15.40 per hour, up $0.81 from a year earlier.
The field and livestock worker combined wage rate, at $15.95, was up $0.75 from the April 2020 reference week. Hired laborers worked an average of 43.0 hours during the April 2021 reference week, compared with 41.5 hours worked during the April 2020 reference week.
Farm operators in the Northern Plains Region paid their hired workers an average wage of $16.59 per hour during the January 2021 reference week, up 1% from the January 2020 reference week.
Field workers received an average of $16.94 per hour, up $0.11. Livestock workers earned $15.14 per hour, up $0.51 from a year earlier. The field and livestock worker combined wage rate, at $15.85, was up $0.30 from the January 2020 reference week.
Hired laborers worked an average of 42.0 hours during the January 2021 reference week, compared with 40.9 hours worked during the January 2020 reference week.
Cattle on feed up 7% in Nebraska
Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.53 million cattle on feed on May 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 7% from last year.
Placements during April totaled 425,000 head, up 37% from 2020.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of April totaled 465,000 head, up 48% from last year.
Other disappearance during April totaled 10,000 head, down 5,000 head from last year.
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on May 1. The inventory was 5% above May 1, 2020. This is the second highest May 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.
Placements in feedlots during April totaled 1.82 million head, 27% above 2020. Net placements were 1.77 million head. During April, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 380,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 250,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 420,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 481,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 220,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 70,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during April totaled 1.94 million head, 33% above 2020.
Other disappearance totaled 55,000 head during April, 21% below 2020.
Other disappearance was the lowest for April since the series began in 1996.
Nebraska layers down in April
All layers in Nebraska during April 2021 totaled 8.03 million, down from 8.46 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska egg production during April totaled 195 million eggs, up from 186 million in 2020.
April egg production per 100 layers was 2,432 eggs, compared to 2,200 eggs in 2020.