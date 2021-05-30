AgLines: USDA reports farm labor hiring down 17%

Hired laborers worked an average of 42.0 hours during the January 2021 reference week, compared with 40.9 hours worked during the January 2020 reference week.

Cattle on feed up 7% in Nebraska

Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.53 million cattle on feed on May 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 7% from last year.

Placements during April totaled 425,000 head, up 37% from 2020.

Fed cattle marketings for the month of April totaled 465,000 head, up 48% from last year.

Other disappearance during April totaled 10,000 head, down 5,000 head from last year.

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on May 1. The inventory was 5% above May 1, 2020. This is the second highest May 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.