AgLines: Water releases from Lake McConaughy begin Monday

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will coordinate with the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program on plans to release water from Lake McConaughy starting on Monday and continuing through the end of June.
USFW said the goal is to maintain a flow of at least 2,000 cubic feet per second at the Platte River Grand Island gage until June 30, while remaining below the 6.0-foot National Weather Service flood stage at the North Platte gage. The release of water is intended to maintain and enhance the wide, open, unvegetated and braided channel of the central Platte River by inundating sandbars to prevent vegetation establishment.
The PRRIP is a cooperative basin-wide effort to assist in the recovery of threatened and endangered species in the Platte River including the whooping crane, piping plover and pallid sturgeon. The Environmental Account is water dedicated to instream flow purposes, specifically providing benefits to the target species of the PRRIP. Target species include the threatened and endangered species and the interior least tern.
The planned release will be similar to historic river rises, which resulted from spring runoff in the Platte River basin above Grand Island. Historic high flows helped remove vegetation from the riverbanks and kept the river wide and shallow with bare stretches of sand. This provided a safe place for whooping cranes and other birds to roost at night, provided nesting habitat for least terns and piping plovers, and increased the size of riverine wetlands.
The USFWS, PRRIP, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, and Nebraska Public Power District will coordinate closely and be prepared to scale back or terminate releases if required. Weather conditions can change rapidly, so the partners will monitor weather and runoff conditions to minimize the risk of exceeding flooding stage.
The PRRIP has liability insurance in place in the event of any associated damages related to the flow release. The PRRIP is committed to restoration of the habitat for the target species in the Central Platte River, while at the same time protecting human health and safety and preventing damage to associated land along the river.
Jones joins Nebraska Soybean Board as market development coordinator
The Nebraska Soybean Board has announced the hiring of Catherine Jones as market development coordinator.
In her position, Jones will handle the development of domestic and international marketing programs the Nebraska Soybean Board invests the checkoff into each year. This role is integral in building and sustaining soybean demand while looking for new opportunities for the many uses that soybeans bring to consumers, customers and industrial industries.
Jones grew up on a small acreage in Bellevue and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2019 with a degree in agricultural and environmental science communication. She went on to earn her Master’s degree in Agricultural and Environmental Education from the University of Georgia.