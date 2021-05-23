AgLines: Water releases from Lake McConaughy begin Monday

The USFWS, PRRIP, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, and Nebraska Public Power District will coordinate closely and be prepared to scale back or terminate releases if required. Weather conditions can change rapidly, so the partners will monitor weather and runoff conditions to minimize the risk of exceeding flooding stage.

The PRRIP has liability insurance in place in the event of any associated damages related to the flow release. The PRRIP is committed to restoration of the habitat for the target species in the Central Platte River, while at the same time protecting human health and safety and preventing damage to associated land along the river.

Jones joins Nebraska Soybean Board as market development coordinator

The Nebraska Soybean Board has announced the hiring of Catherine Jones as market development coordinator.

In her position, Jones will handle the development of domestic and international marketing programs the Nebraska Soybean Board invests the checkoff into each year. This role is integral in building and sustaining soybean demand while looking for new opportunities for the many uses that soybeans bring to consumers, customers and industrial industries.