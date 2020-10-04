AgLines: Women Managing Ag Land conference set for Dec. 2

LINCOLN —The second annual Women Managing Ag Land Conference is planned for 11:30 am. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2, and will be a hybrid event offering opportunities to attend either three in-person locations or via Zoom.
This conference offers learning opportunities for female farmland owners and tenants looking to improve their business management skills while navigating the challenges of owning and renting agricultural land.
The keynote address, “Finding Happiness in the Craziness of Life,” will be delivered by Kathy Peterson, a farmer from Storm Lake, Iowa, and founder of PeopleWorks, Inc. She will also conduct a workshop, titled “Working with You is Killing Me!”
Peterson’s keynote and workshop will be broadcast live from the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead to meeting locations in Kearney and Scottsbluff.
The in-person Kearney location will be at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, 110 S. Second Ave.
Due to COVID-19, attendance at the three in-person locations will be limited, and health measures will be implemented. Participants may also live stream the event from their own device via Zoom.
Participants will also have access to on-demand workshops on owning and renting agricultural land, including: “Improve your Ag Lease by Improving the Landlord/Tenant Relationship,” presented by Extension Educator Allan Vyhnalek; “NextGen: A Win-Win for Beginning Farmers & Asset Owners,” by Karla Bahm, with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture; “Navigating Uncertainty in 2021: Nebraska Land Values & Cash Rental Rates,” with Agricultural Economist Jim Jansen; and more.
Registration on or before Nov. 18 is $25 and increases to $30 on or after Nov. 19. Registrations for in-person locations will close Nov. 29. Lunch is included at each in-person site.
This conference is hosted by Nebraska Extension and inspired by Annie’s Project.
Chrisp ends service to America’s corn industry
LINCOLN — After several years, Lynn Chrisp of Hastings is concluding his service with the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Board. As NCGA began its new fiscal year on Oct. 1, Chrisp transitioned out of his role as the chairman of the board.
Chrisp farms near Hastings with his wife, Michelle. He will continue to serve farmers at the local level with NeCGA, and he also will work with NCGA through its foundation. Away from corn grower activities, Chrisp has served as member and chairman of Nebraska’s Southern Public Power District’s board of directors.
He served on NCGA’s Corn Board for nine years and held the positions of first vice president and president before becoming chairman. In total, Chrisp has been involved in leadership roles with NCGA for 25 years.
In total, Chrisp spent more than 30 years serving corn farmers through state and national leadership roles. At the national level, he has served on numerous NCGA action teams over the years and has worked on several issues impacting corn farmers, such as global agricultural trade, production, stewardship, biotechnology and ethanol. His most recent work focused on ethanol’s role as a low carbon, high octane fuel, in which a bill was recently introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives.
On the local level, Chrisp became a member of NeCGA in 1988. He previously served as chairman of NeCGA’s government relations committee with oversight for state and national issues. He also was involved in the planning and implementation of NeCGA’s leadership program to Washington, D.C.
Conservation funding deadline is Nov. 20
LINCOLN — Farmers and ranchers interested in preventing erosion, improving soil health, conserving water and wildlife, or making any other natural resource conservation improvements to their property are encouraged to apply now for funding available from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Those interested in receiving funding should sign up before Nov. 20.
According to Craig Derickson, state conservationist for NRCS in Nebraska, there are several options available to producers.
“NRCS has a whole suite of conservation programs available to farmers and ranchers looking for assistance in improving and protecting the natural resources on their ag land. These programs provide funding on cropland and rangeland, as well as for animal feeding operations and establishing or enhancing wildlife habitat and wetlands. NRCS staff can help landowners and operators identify their options,” Derickson said.
The most widely applied conservation programs in Nebraska are the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Conservation Stewardship Program. The goal of these programs is to provide a financial incentive to encourage landowners to install conservation practices that protect natural resources, resulting in cleaner air and water, healthy soil and more wildlife habitat.
Individuals interested in applying for conservation funds may do so at any time, but the ranking of applications will begin Nov. 20, 2020. The first step is to visit your local NRCS field office and complete an application.
For more information, visit your local NRCS field office or www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov.
Nebraska cattle on feed up 6% on Sept. 1
Nebraska feedlots with capacities of 1,000 or more head contained 2.28 million cattle on feed on Sept. 1, according to the USDA’s NationalAgricultural Statistics Service. The inventory was up 6% from last year.
Placements during August totaled 505,000 head, up 13% from 2019.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of August totaled 435,000 head, down 5% from last year.
Other disappearance during August totaled 10,000 head, down 5,000 head from last year.
Nationwide, cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.4 million head on Sept. 1. The inventory was 4% above Sept. 1, 2019. This is the highest Sept. 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.
Placements in feedlots during August totaled 2.06 million head, 9% above 2019. Net placements were 2.00 million head.
During August, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 405,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 335,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 470,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 522,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 230,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 95,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during August totaled 1.89 million head, 3% below 2019.
Other disappearance totaled 55,000 head during August, 10% below 2019.
