AgLines: Women Managing Ag Land conference set for Dec. 2

Registration on or before Nov. 18 is $25 and increases to $30 on or after Nov. 19. Registrations for in-person locations will close Nov. 29. Lunch is included at each in-person site.

This conference is hosted by Nebraska Extension and inspired by Annie’s Project.

Chrisp ends service to America’s corn industry

LINCOLN — After several years, Lynn Chrisp of Hastings is concluding his service with the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Board. As NCGA began its new fiscal year on Oct. 1, Chrisp transitioned out of his role as the chairman of the board.

Chrisp farms near Hastings with his wife, Michelle. He will continue to serve farmers at the local level with NeCGA, and he also will work with NCGA through its foundation. Away from corn grower activities, Chrisp has served as member and chairman of Nebraska’s Southern Public Power District’s board of directors.

He served on NCGA’s Corn Board for nine years and held the positions of first vice president and president before becoming chairman. In total, Chrisp has been involved in leadership roles with NCGA for 25 years.