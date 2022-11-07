Central Valley Ag delivers value to member-owners in the form of $15.5 million of equity payments

YORK — Central Valley Ag continues to give back to member-owners, demonstrating the cooperative spirit.

The equity of the farmers/members can eventually be returned to them in cash payouts throughout their membership. Earlier this year, CVA’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of year-earned and age-based equity payments to its member-owners totaling almost $15.5 million.

A payment of $13.15 million is being made to member-owners based on their business with the cooperative in 2008. Additionally, approximately $2.2 million of age-based equity and retirements was distributed to members that were age 65 or older as of Dec. 31, 2021.

“I am proud of CVA’s performance and our ability to return equity to our member-owners,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO of Central Valley Ag. “It is compelling to have the cooperative in a position to give back to the membership. Not only are we able to provide them products and services, but because of CVA’s performance, we are able to return cash.”

When a co-op is profitable, dollars are returned back to owners in two ways, the first is through cash patronage. This is a direct return back to producers based on the amount of business they have done with the co-op.

In addition to cash patronage, the co-op has earnings that are reserved for later distributions. In the short-term, these equity dollars are an investment by members in their co-op and can be used by the co-op to make capital improvements, which further grow the business or make the co-op more efficient

“The cooperative would not be where it is without the loyalty of our member-owners. This business is for the farmers. It is always an honor to share with them the success of the cooperative,” said Dickinson

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in York. CVA has locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed, and energy. Find more information at www.cvacoop.com.

Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board to meet in Kearney

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board has scheduled a meeting for Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave/ he meeting will convene at 9 a.m..

In addition to regular business, the board will hear program updates and consider new business items. The meeting is open to the public. Time will be allowed at the start of the meeting to receive public comment to offer input to Board programs.

A copy of the agenda is available by emailing sorghum.board@nebraska.gov or by calling the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board at 402-471-4276. A virtual option will be available.

The seven sorghum farmers serving on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board administer the check-off assessed on all grain sorghum sold in the state. The board’s annual budget is allocated to the areas of research, market development, and education.

Nebraska Wheat Board announces November meeting

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Wheat Board has planned its next meeting for 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Fallbrook Nebraska State Office Building, 245 Fallbrook Blvd. in Lincoln.

During the meeting, the NWB board will receive reports from members on committee activities as well as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Wheat Growers Association. The board will induct a new board member, review committee assignments, and determine travel and participation in upcoming meetings and events.

The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting. Interested individuals may contact the NWB office for a copy of the detailed agenda or for more information.