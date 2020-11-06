Aguilar didn't run to lose

Even in his years away from the Legislature, Ray Aguilar never ruled out running again.
You never close doors. “I knew I had something to offer,” said Aguilar, who earned a return trip to the Nebraska Legislature on Tuesday.
He previously represented District 35 from 1999 to 2008.
He enjoyed those years in the Legislature. “And when term limits took me away from that, I was very disappointed. But what are you going to do?”
In May 2019, Aguilar retired from Grand Island Public Schools, where he’d worked for 10 years.
He planned to stay retired.
“And then I had a couple of business leaders in Grand Island give me a call, saying, ‘We don’t have a Republican running. Will you consider it?’ And I said, ‘Well, let me think about it,’” he said.
“In the meantime, Republican headquarters both statewide and nationally called me,” Aguilar said. “The governor called me, throwing in their two cents, trying to encourage me to run. And I basically said, ‘Well, if we’re going to do this, we’re going to go 100%.’ Because I don’t want to lose.”
Aguilar wound up defeating the incumbent, Dan Quick.
Why does Aguilar think he won?
“It’s a matter of getting your message out and the people accepting your message and understanding. And having trust in you. They have to have trust in you and faith in you to do what you say you’re going to do.”
The victory, he said, shows that “hard work pays off. We busted our butts,” he said.
He and his wife, Susan, put out close to 1,000 yard signs. In doing so, they had help from family and friends. When Aguilar ran for the Legislature before, he set out less than half of that amount.
Ray and Susan give a lot of credit to the support of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, with whom he worked in the Legislature. In addition to mailings, Fischer supported Aguilar in TV ads saying, “He’s one of us, working for all of us.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts told Aguilar the main reason he wanted him to run was “you know how to win.”
Rep. Adrian Smith, another old colleague from his legislative days, urged Aguilar to run. The Grand Island man also received the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse and former Gov. Mike Johanns.
If another Republican with similar views had been in the race, Aguilar wouldn’t have run.
During his time away from politics, the Aguilars moved to Kuester Lake. At the time, that area was not included in District 35. But it is now, after redistricting.
After the victory, Aguilar has a lot to do. He has virtual meetings to attend. He’s got to get his committee assignments and hire a staff.
But he’s happy to be back.
He’d like to give “a big thank you” to everyone who supported him.
Some key support came from his own home.
“I don’t think he would have run if I didn’t support him 100%. We’ve always been partners,” Susan said. “I’m very proud of him — so proud of him. I knew he was the one for the job.”
Candidates call lots of people for permission to put up yard signs. And that effort snowballs. Neighbors and other people see the signs and want one of their own.
“Towards the end, people were calling us and asking us to bring them signs,” Aguilar said. “We ended up hitting certain neighborhoods twice.”
Aguilar’s son, Dean Dennhardt, was his campaign manager. A Lincoln resident, Dennhardt also has worked on other campaigns.
Did the GOP offices contribute financially to Aguilar’s campaign?
“They took care of a lot of mailings. That was their input,” Aguilar said. “That didn’t cost me anything. They never wrote me a direct check.”
It’s challenging to run against an incumbent, Susan and Ray said.
What does Aguilar say to those who complain the campaign was negative?
“That’s politics,” he said.
“And I wasn’t doing it personally. I tried to stay on the high road for the most part,” Aguilar said.
There was negativity, he said. “But you can’t control what the party does. And then it came back. He threw some negativity at me,” Aguilar said of Quick.
Aguilar’s radio ads were positive, he said.
The National Rifle Association sent out postcards in support of Aguilar. He also was endorsed by Nebraska Right to Life.
“That’s part of being a good Republican. You stick to your format and believe in it, and it’s been helpful to me,” especially the support of the NRA and anti-abortion groups, he said. “When you’re running against a Democrat, that’s a very useful tool.”
Aguilar was asked what the big issues will be in the Legislature.
“Well, obviously with COVID dominating everything, I’m sure there’s a lot of loss of jobs. So we’re going to really have to push as far as economic development issues that we can bring forth to cities to allow them to create incentives (that will replace jobs),” he said.
Aguilar, 73, is confident that his experience will help.
“When you’re in the Legislature for almost 10 years, you inherit a lot of knowledge — a lot of institutional knowledge. And that doesn’t go away,” he said.
It’s satisfying, he said, to help constituents. Legislators hear from people who have nowhere else to turn.
The Aguilars have been married 46 years. Together, they have nine children, all of whom are grown.
Aguilar has lived in Grand Island his whole life. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1965.
Before Aguilar worked for GIPS, he and Susan ran a commercial cleaning business for 15 years. That job provided needed flexibility because it’s hard to work a regular 40-hour week when you’re in the Legislature.
Previously, he worked for Chief Construction, Merrick Machine and Grand Island Central Catholic.
Aguilar was the first Hispanic to serve in the Legislature. Johanns appointed him to a legislative seat in 1999. He was elected in 2000 and reelected in 2004.
Prior to that, he was the first Hispanic on the Grand Island City Council, on which he served for a year.
Quick worked hard in the Legislature, Aguilar said. “I want to thank him for his service.”
Quick knows the sacrifices a lawmaker makes going to Lincoln, being away from family, making only $12,000 a year without benefits, the Aguilars said.
Even though Aguilar and Quick disagree on some things politically, “I believe his heart was in the right place with what he was doing,” he said.
The Aguilars, meanwhile, still have their hands full picking up yard signs. They hope to finish the job yet this week.
