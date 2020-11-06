Aguilar didn't run to lose

“It’s a matter of getting your message out and the people accepting your message and understanding. And having trust in you. They have to have trust in you and faith in you to do what you say you’re going to do.”

The victory, he said, shows that “hard work pays off. We busted our butts,” he said.

He and his wife, Susan, put out close to 1,000 yard signs. In doing so, they had help from family and friends. When Aguilar ran for the Legislature before, he set out less than half of that amount.

Ray and Susan give a lot of credit to the support of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, with whom he worked in the Legislature. In addition to mailings, Fischer supported Aguilar in TV ads saying, “He’s one of us, working for all of us.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts told Aguilar the main reason he wanted him to run was “you know how to win.”

Rep. Adrian Smith, another old colleague from his legislative days, urged Aguilar to run. The Grand Island man also received the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse and former Gov. Mike Johanns.

If another Republican with similar views had been in the race, Aguilar wouldn’t have run.