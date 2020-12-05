Aguilar says his priority bill might be to get a casino at Fonner Park

One of the issues discussed by lawmakers during Friday’s Legislative Kickoff in Grand Island was expanded gambling. In November, voters approved a ballot measure allowing for casino gambling.
Sen. Ray Aguilar, who represents most of Grand Island in the Legislature, said he always has been an advocate of expanded gambling.
In Grand Island, gambling on horses back in the 1950s led to the development and growth of Fonner Park, which is now home to the Nebraska State Fair and the Heartland Events Center. Fonner Park may become a site for a casino.
The State Fair receives an annual portion of its revenues from state lottery funds due to approval by voters in the 1990s.
“It is the easiest form of property tax relief that we can do and the most instant and gratifying one,” Aguilar said about gambling revenues.
“Hopefully, the sooner the better that we get something built and make sure that Grand Island is in the position to take advantage of that.”
He said he has been in communications with Fonner Park officials about the possibility of Fonner Park being a site for expanded gambling.
A number of issues still need to be addressed, Aguilar said.
“It looks like I may have a great opportunity for a priority bill right off the bat,” he said.
Friesen said 70% of the taxes collected from expanded gambling would go toward property tax relief.
He estimated the tax revenue from expanded gambling could go as high as $80 million.
“It all depends on where the casinos get built, how many get built and the population they can attract to bring those dollars back to Nebraska,” Friesen said.
How many casinos will be built is unknown, he said, but some will be built as soon as possible.
“But I don’t see any revenue coming in for at least a year and a half to two years at the soonest,” Friesen said.
Halloran said while expanded gambling revenue will be used for property tax relief, he also believes the social costs of gambling will increase.
“It is just a matter of fact, but it is not predictable on what it will be,” he said. “The revenue generated will be offset in spending from Appropriations (Committee) in increased social costs from excessive gambling on the part of people who really can’t afford to gamble.”
The social costs of gambling, according to a Baylor University study, include crime, business and employment, bakruptcy, suicide, illness related to pathological gambling, social services, direct regulation, families and abuse.
Lowe said lawmakers have worked hard during the past several years on human trafficking.
“With gambling, it seems that it also coincides with human trafficking,” he said. “We need to be very vigilant as we develop these sites to make sure that we are looking out for everybody that might be involved.”
Lowe also said he found it funny that the ads that promoted expanded gambling during the election were mostly paid for by American Indian tribes.
“They are corporations and yet they said they had nothing to do with the Indian reservations getting into gambling,” he said. “We will see how many casinos are developed across the state and I am sure that lawsuits will be forthcoming.”
