Aguilar says his priority bill might be to get a casino at Fonner Park

One of the issues discussed by lawmakers during Friday’s Legislative Kickoff in Grand Island was expanded gambling. In November, voters approved a ballot measure allowing for casino gambling.

Sen. Ray Aguilar, who represents most of Grand Island in the Legislature, said he always has been an advocate of expanded gambling.

In Grand Island, gambling on horses back in the 1950s led to the development and growth of Fonner Park, which is now home to the Nebraska State Fair and the Heartland Events Center. Fonner Park may become a site for a casino.

The State Fair receives an annual portion of its revenues from state lottery funds due to approval by voters in the 1990s.

“It is the easiest form of property tax relief that we can do and the most instant and gratifying one,” Aguilar said about gambling revenues.

“Hopefully, the sooner the better that we get something built and make sure that Grand Island is in the position to take advantage of that.”

He said he has been in communications with Fonner Park officials about the possibility of Fonner Park being a site for expanded gambling.

A number of issues still need to be addressed, Aguilar said.