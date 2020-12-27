Ahead of schedule; Conditions allow for roundabout at North Road and Capital Avenue to be completed early

The pandemic has caused much havoc in 2020, but it also allowed for some things to get done quicker, for the better, that might not have happened so early, such as road construction.

The new roundabout at Capital Avenue and North Road in Grand Island is officially open. The project, which wasn’t going to be tackled until the end of the 2020-21 school year, got bumped up when schools went into virtual learning mode, said Northwest Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Edwards.

Edwards said the project got started last spring. Originally, they were going to phase it in, but that got moved up when the pandemic was forcing closures.

“When we closed down school back in March, they redid their phasing,” he said. “When we started school in August, North Road opened from Highway 2 was the only route for school traffic.”

Edwards said that wasn’t the safest option for his students.

“Getting that roundabout open helps alleviate kids coming in off the busy highway in the morning and the afternoon is a blessing,” he said.

Before that, traffic for the fall semester was messy.

