Airport Authority rejects Trego-Dugan Aviation rent relief request

Central Nebraska Regional Airport rejected a request from Trego-Dugan Aviation for three months of rent relief.
Trego-Dugan is the fixed-based operator, and provides fuel and hangar services, parking rental, flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, as well as luggage handling, for CNRA and several other area airports.
Company President Vince Dugan requested a total abatement of $56,571, or $18,857 per month, in rent starting in October.
The request follows months of financial losses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Dugan explained at Wednesday’s meeting of the Hall County Airport Authority.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” he said.
“We thought in June things would get better, but then there was a resurgence (of the virus) and now passenger confidence in being able to fly safely has been impacted and bookings are going down again.”
The company was showing profits of more than $1 million, Dugan said, but it’s showing a loss this year of more than $2 million.
Dugan described fuel sales numbers this year as “horrific.”
“April was down 68%, May was down 76%, June was down 44% and July was down 20%,” he said. “And (July) was an aberration caused by substantial purchases by the Department of Defense.”
He added, “There hasn’t really been any recovery.”
The request is an urgent one, Dugan explained.
CARES Act funds, which have been used to support airport and aviation service operations, are set to expire at the end of September.
Board member Lynne Werner called the request disappointing, as CNRA also is experiencing financial hardships from the pandemic.
“We could have done discounts or later payments or extensions,” she said. “We’re bleeding like crazy, too. I’m concerned about doing things like that when we need to run a business here. I feel like we’re in the same boat.”
Board member Michelle Setlik said approving the request would show poor judgment.
“This is a public institution and we were elected by the people of Hall County to represent their interests,” she said. “I do not feel it would be in good faith to ask the Hall County taxpayers to subsidize a private business.”
Dugan said that giving Trego-Dugan Aviation any relief would benefit the airport.
“We’re going to have to save some money somewhere,” he said. “I think, for continuity in the operations at the airport, it’s superior to give us some relief on rent for three months than it is for us to be forced into considering more dramatic actions.”
Dugan pleaded that the board consider reducing the rent, at least, but no motion was made to amend the request.
CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson reported to the board that the airport continues to operate at a loss.
In July, CNRA had an income of $85,000 and expenses of $154,000 for a loss of $69,000.
Year to date, the airport has had income of $1.29 million, and expenses of $1.82 million, for a net loss of roughly $527,000.
Airport staff continue to implement practices to prevent further spread of COVID-19, such as sterilizing and social distancing, Olson said.
Both Allegiant and American Eagle Airlines require passengers to wear face masks, and for all airline staff to wear masks.
Face masks currently are not required in the CNRA terminal.
“I could implement that, and I believe without board permission, but, on the other side, if the board wants me to do it, you could force me to do it,” he said.
Olson reported about 90% of passengers wear masks in the terminals.