Airport Authority rejects Trego-Dugan Aviation rent relief request

He added, “There hasn’t really been any recovery.”

The request is an urgent one, Dugan explained.

CARES Act funds, which have been used to support airport and aviation service operations, are set to expire at the end of September.

Board member Lynne Werner called the request disappointing, as CNRA also is experiencing financial hardships from the pandemic.

“We could have done discounts or later payments or extensions,” she said. “We’re bleeding like crazy, too. I’m concerned about doing things like that when we need to run a business here. I feel like we’re in the same boat.”

Board member Michelle Setlik said approving the request would show poor judgment.

“This is a public institution and we were elected by the people of Hall County to represent their interests,” she said. “I do not feel it would be in good faith to ask the Hall County taxpayers to subsidize a private business.”

Dugan said that giving Trego-Dugan Aviation any relief would benefit the airport.