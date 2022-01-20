Airport security chief Doug Brown enters Grand Island mayor’s race

Another candidate has entered the race for Grand Island mayor.
Doug Brown has been operations and security manager for Central Nebraska Regional Airport for the past 16 years, and served in the U.S Navy for 25 years.
“I’m getting ready to retire,” Brown told The Independent. “I’m going to retire this year in November or December. I thought, this will be a good transition. I want to do something for the community.”
Brown joins local business owner Julie Wright and Mayor Roger Steele, who has filed for reelection, in the 2022 Grand Island mayoral race.
Brown is a lifelong resident of Grand Island, having attended Jefferson and Walnut schools, and graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1977.
He was inspired to run for the position by a lifelong interest in serving as mayor.
“I’ve always wanted to run for mayor because I love Grand Island,” Brown said. “When I got about 20-some years old, I left for 25 years. I was in the military, active-duty. I always said, ‘I want to go back to my hometown.’”
Nothing in the last 16 years has changed his opinion that Grand Island is a great place to live, Brown said.
“I just want to make it better,” he said.
As head of operations and security at CNRA, Brown is in charge of the grounds and safety for all air travel coming and going from Grand Island.
“All the planes landing and taking off, the runways and taxiways, lights, everything associated with the aircraft, and I coordinate all the security for them with TSA (Transportation Security Administration),” he said.
Brown applauded the growth that’s taken place at CNRA during his time, which has gone from 5,000 when he started to 70,000 at CNRA’s pre-pandemic peak.
In the U.S. Navy, Brown retired as a command master chief of a destroyer-class ship, which he accomplished in 20 years but takes most people 30, he said.
Serving in the Persian Gulf, he honed his management and emergency skills, Brown said.
“Everything I do, I do quickly and efficiently,” he said.
Running for mayor, Brown is not daunted, he said, because he has given presentations to U.S. Navy admirals before.
Brown is particularly concerned about the Grand Island Police Department, which is currently facing a shortage of officers.
He wants GIPD to have “plenty of people and all the resources they need to maintain their presence here.”
“It’s a tough job,” he said. “I want to make sure they’ve got everything they need.”
Quality of life is important to Brown, as well.
“We need people to move to Grand Island because we need employees,” he said. “Every business you go by out here has got a help wanted sign. We’ve got to make quality of life important, and affordable, for people to move here and take those jobs.”
Brown commends the city for its care in improving its infrastructure.
“I drive around a lot and see things being remodeled, new things being built, things being fixed up,” he said. “I think we’re doing well. We can do better, though.”
Brown is a member of the Nebraska Admirals Association and serves on the boards for Central Nebraska Shriners and Masonic Lodge Eastern Star Home for Children.
This is his first campaign after having turned in his paperwork Tuesday.
“Already lots of people are contacting me, friends and people I know are saying they’ve got my back,” he said.
Filing for city and county seats in Hall County began Jan. 5.
The deadline for incumbents to file is Feb. 15 and the deadline for new candidates is March 1.
For more information about running for office in Hall County, visit hallcountyne.gov.
Questions for Brown as a mayoral candidate can be sent to doug@flygrandisland.com.