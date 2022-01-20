Airport security chief Doug Brown enters Grand Island mayor’s race

He wants GIPD to have “plenty of people and all the resources they need to maintain their presence here.”

“It’s a tough job,” he said. “I want to make sure they’ve got everything they need.”

Quality of life is important to Brown, as well.

“We need people to move to Grand Island because we need employees,” he said. “Every business you go by out here has got a help wanted sign. We’ve got to make quality of life important, and affordable, for people to move here and take those jobs.”

Brown commends the city for its care in improving its infrastructure.

“I drive around a lot and see things being remodeled, new things being built, things being fixed up,” he said. “I think we’re doing well. We can do better, though.”

Brown is a member of the Nebraska Admirals Association and serves on the boards for Central Nebraska Shriners and Masonic Lodge Eastern Star Home for Children.

This is his first campaign after having turned in his paperwork Tuesday.