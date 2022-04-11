AKC dog show opens Saturday at Fonner Park

The Grand Island Kennel Club will host the AKC All-Breed Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trials on Saturday and Sunday in the Pinnacle Expo Center at Fonner Park.

All shows will be indoors and unbenched, with obedience and rally trials open to All-American dogs listed in the AKC Canine Partners Program. Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Breed judging starts at 9 a.m., with group judging in the afternoon.

The public is encouraged to come early in the day if they expect to observe their favorite breed.

Admission will be $5 per day for adults, children 12 and younger will be admitted free. All tickets will be sold at the door. Strollers and un-entered dogs are not allowed for this event.

The Grand Island Kennel Club got its 60 years ago, when a trio of area residents shared a vision,” club member and show chairman Dawn Mieth noted in a press release. They understood the significant role dogs play in the lives of both individuals and communities. They wanted to share their expertise in training and exhibiting fine purebred dogs with others. As a result of this group’s efforts, the Grand Island Kennel Club was formed.

Club members purchased some land southeast of Grand Island, including a lake, where they built a clubhouse. Mieth said families have enjoyed camping, picnicking and fishing at the club as well as working with their dogs through the years. The building was a victim of the 1980 tornado but was rebuilt in the same footprint as the original, and today is home to countless classes and other activities.

The GIKC has been an important part of Grand Island and Hall County since its inception. Community members realized that “A trained dog is a good dog”, and brought their pets to the Kennel Club for obedience training, filling classes year after year. Dogs are trained at the club to certify as nationally recognized “Canine Good Citizens.” Newer programs such as rally and agility provide a fun, healthy activity for dog-owners of all ages. Top quality purebred dogs continue to be trained to compete in conformation shows of which some GIKC dogs have achieved national prominence for their local breeders and owners.

Working with area youth, especially through 4-H, has always been important for the club. Members have helped hundreds of 4-H’ers train, exhibit and learn to care for their dogs.. Many canine-related educational programs have been offered for the public through the years. GIKC members regularly take dogs to schools, Scout meetings, the veterans home and nursing homes for demonstrations. Additionally, specially trained and certified dogs provide comforting hospice-based therapy to patients. Kennel Club members helped to found the Central Nebraska Humane Society in 1967, as well as the adjacent pet cemetery, which benefits people throughout mid-Nebraska.

For more information, check the group’s website at www.gikennelclub.com or check out its page on Facebook.