Aksarben chickens to help feed 200 at Salvation Army, Hope Harbor

Those in need will be fed this winter thanks to chickens from the Aksarben broiler challenge.

On Friday, 135 broiler chickens were donated to Grand Island’s Hope Harbor and Salvation Army from the broiler challenge held two weeks ago during the annual Aksarben Stock Show in Grand Island.

The donation will make an impact on the amount of food Salvation Army staff members must buy, and will help serve about 200 people.

“It goes a long way to feeding a lot of people,” said Liz Ayala, lieutenant of the Salvation Army.

Aksarben is one of the nation’s largest youth livestock shows and has been a fixture at the Nebraska State Fair facilities since 2017. It started back in 1928 in Omaha.

The state fair operates Aksarben, which features the best youth livestock competitors from ages 9 through 19 in the country. Larry and Donna Rauert of Grand Island are superintendents of the broiler challenge.

Youths participating in the event receive their birds within a day or two of hatching, and raise them to show. Youths from six states — Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska — participated in this year’s challenge.