Aksarben donates broilers to Salvation Army of Grand Island to help families in need

The Salvation Army of Grand Island will be able to provide meals to families in need thanks to a donation from the Aksarben Stock Show.

On Thursday afternoon, Larry Rauert, Aksarben broiler judge, and his wife, Donna, Aksarben broiler superintendent, donated 98 broiler chickens from the show last weekend. He said the broilers came from Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri.

Larry said this was the second year of the Aksarben broiler show after a brief hiatus. This also was the second year Aksarben donated broilers to local food pantries.

“Some of the broilers are smaller because we did a lightweight, medium and heavyweight class. We had three different classes this year and last year we had two,” Donna said. “Some of the kids bring extra birds because they have an official weight before we start the show and that is what we go on. They weigh their birds individually, and if one of them is too heavy or too light, they will leave the extra birds to donate.”

Larry said each broiler was “a little over 5 pounds of meat.”

Donna said Aksarben worked with a Grand Island area producer to process the broilers for donation Thursday.

