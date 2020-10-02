Aksarben donates broilers to Salvation Army of Grand Island to help families in need

The Salvation Army of Grand Island will be able to provide meals to families in need thanks to a donation from the Aksarben Stock Show.
On Thursday afternoon, Larry Rauert, Aksarben broiler judge, and his wife, Donna, Aksarben broiler superintendent, donated 98 broiler chickens from the show last weekend. He said the broilers came from Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri.
Larry said this was the second year of the Aksarben broiler show after a brief hiatus. This also was the second year Aksarben donated broilers to local food pantries.
“Some of the broilers are smaller because we did a lightweight, medium and heavyweight class. We had three different classes this year and last year we had two,” Donna said. “Some of the kids bring extra birds because they have an official weight before we start the show and that is what we go on. They weigh their birds individually, and if one of them is too heavy or too light, they will leave the extra birds to donate.”
Larry said each broiler was “a little over 5 pounds of meat.”
Donna said Aksarben worked with a Grand Island area producer to process the broilers for donation Thursday.
“We wanted to do this because it all goes to a great cause,” she said. “This is a good program and it helps out those who are less fortunate. There is a need in our community and we are helping to fill it.”
Lt. Liza Ayala, director of The Salvation Army of Grand Island, said the broilers will allow the organization to distribute 1,200 to 1,300 meals. She said The Salvation Army can make a variety of meals using the chicken, including casseroles, soups, sandwiches and salads.
“I think this is good because people do not realize how much food it takes to make up 150 meals, which is what we do for lunch and again at dinner,” Ayala said.
“In the last couple months, it has been about 200 meals. This will be 10 meals that people will be able to get.”
Ayala said with COVID-19 creating job loss and economic hardships, people are getting utility shut-off notices and eviction notices, leaving them panicking and wondering how and where they will get their next meal, making The Salvation Army — and Aksarben’s donation — even more important.
“People have to take care of this (pay other bills), rather than get their food,” she said. “So they are coming to us to make sure they are still able to feed their family.”
Ayala said the Salvation Army was appreciative to Aksarben for donating the broilers. She said the only way her organization can “keep doing what we do” is through food and monetary donations.
