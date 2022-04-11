Aksarben Foundation awards grant to literacy council

The Literacy Council of Grand Island is one of 10 organizations from around the state that was recently awarded a grand from the Aksarben Foundation.

The Aksarben Community Grant Program is an initiative of the Aksarben Foundation and, since its inception, the initiative has had a recurring impact on all 93 counties of the state. The matching-fund grants are funded by the Aksarben Foundation and targeted to community improvement projects and/or workforce development on a local level. Any Nebraska 501(C)(3) organization is welcome to apply throughout the year, but the cutoff for applications each year is March 15.

Applications poured into Aksarben from all corners of the state from organizations vying for one of the ten community grants being awarded in 2022.

Other grant recipients are

— Brownville Historical Society, Nebraska Farmer publication library

City of Cozad, Cozad swimming pool restoration

East Central Long Term Recovery Group, DIY emergency go bag

Haigler Community Foundation, Haigler Welcome Center

Heartland Hope Mission, hunger and homelessness prevention

Humanities Nebraska, Prime Time Family Reading in Hastings, spring 2022

Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation, Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Siouxland Freedom Park, Siouxland Freedom Park Interpretive Center exhibits

Volunteers of America, Lewellen, VOA Western Nebraska Food Pantry Development Project

For more information on each of the projects and organizations listed here, follow the Aksarben Foundation on social media. Project information and updates will be featured as they continue to come in throughout the year.

To apply for a 2023 Aksarben Community Grant, visit the Aksarben website at www.aksarben.org

Established in 1895, Aksarben is a unified network of business and community leaders committed to preserving and expanding prosperity in our heartland communities through advancements in education, workplace development and civic projects born from effective private, public and philanthropic partnerships.