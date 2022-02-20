Aksarben Foundation now accepting applications for 2022 Farm Family Awards

OMAHA — The Aksarben Foundation, along with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, is not accepting applications for the Nebraska Pioneer Farm and Nebraska Heritage Farm Awards through April 15.

These awards recognize Nebraska farm families who have consecutively held ownership of land in the same family for at least 100 years (Pioneer) or 150 years (Heritage), respectively.

“We look forward to recognizing and awarding these Nebraska farm families each year. The dedication and perseverance demonstrated by these families is a testament to the strong Nebraska values that set our state apart and have been making Aksarben proud, for nearly 130 years,” says Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president.

Partnering with Aksarben in sponsoring these awards each year, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue says, “Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to help sponsor these farm family awards. Nebraska Farm Bureau’s heritage and continuous mission is to serve Nebraska farm and ranch families, and these awards recognize the commitment to preserve and build Nebraska agriculture for future generations.”