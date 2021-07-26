 Skip to main content
Aksarben honors Hall County families with Pioneer Awards
Aksarben honors Hall County families with Pioneer Awards

Family farm

Jane and Robert Allan (left) received a Pioneer Award on Sunday at the Hall County Fair. Their farm north of Wood River has been in the family since 1919. Speaking at right is Fair Manager Corby Flagle. In the middle are fair board president Jeff Schimmer and board member Travis Fagen. Behind Flagle is Vice President Jeff Ewoldt. (Independent/McKenna Lamoree)

 Josh Salmon

Two families were honored Sunday at the Hall County Fair for owning their farms for at least 100 years.

Robert and Jane Allan were on hand to accept the Pioneer Award. Their farm north of Wood River has been in the family since 1919. The original owner, Almond W. Benton, was Robert’s great-grandfather. The farm, which originally covered 160 acres, now totals 80.

A Pioneer Award also went to Gerald and Pat Poehler and Lucille Woodring of Poehler Family Farm, which was established in 1893.

That farm originally owned by Casper Poehler is 10 miles north of Shelton. Of the 216 acres, 190 are still farmed. The rest is grazed or put in hay.

The owners were not present to receive the award.

Every year since the 1950s, longtime Nebraska farm families have been honored by the Aksarben Foundation.

Aksarben partners with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers on the awards each year, honoring families for 100 or 150 years of consecutive family farm ownership in the state.

Aksarben recognizes Heritage Farm Families, who have had 150 years of ownership, and Pioneer Farm Families, who’ve owned their farms 100 years.

To date, nearly 10,000 families have been recognized at their county fair with this distinction.

The two families Sunday were honored with Pioneer Awards.

