Aksarben Stock Show champions given $100,000 in scholarships, cash awards

Despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Aksarben Stock Show was a tremendous success and one of its biggest shows since coming to Grand Island four years ago from its longtime home at Omaha.
During the weekend, more than 1,300 young people, from 14 states, along with their families, were at Fonner Park for the competition.
One of the highlights of the show was Saturday night’s Purple Ribbon Auction.
“This year the Aksarben Purple Ribbon Auction raised just over $100,000 in scholarships and cash awards for champion exhibitors representing 12 of the 14 eligible states,” said Gretchen Kirchmann, the Aksarben Stock Show’s strategic development manager.
Kirchmann said 38 champion livestock were auctioned — Arkansas (1), Colorado (2), Iowa (6), Illinois (4), Indiana (2), Kansas (2), Minnesota (4), Missouri (1), Nebraska (10), South Dakota (5), Wisconsin (1).
The only two states not presented in the auction were Wyoming and Montana.
She said less than 1% of the livestock entered qualify for the auction each year.
This year’s champions include:
— Grand Champion Market Beef: Thomas Netzke, 19, Lamberton, Minn. His beef was auctioned off to David and Lori Scott of Omaha for $10,000.
— Reserve Champion Market Beef: Gracie Karst, 15, Russell, Kan. Her beef was auctioned off to Performance Plus of Grand Island for $6,500.
— Grand Champion Market Hog: Cash Voegle, 15, Lennox, S.D. His hog was auctioned off to Pinnacle Bank of Grand Island for $5,000.
— Reserve Champion Market Hog: Trey Stewart, 13, Wisner. His hog was auctioned off to Friends of Fonner of Grand Island for $2,400.
n Grand Champion Market Sheep: Dayton Mortvedt, 10, Lynnville, Iowa. His sheep was auctioned off to Walter Scott Jr. of Omaha for $6,500.
— Reserve Champion Market Sheep: Megan Schorpp, 19, LuVerne, Iowa. Her sheep was auctioned off to AM Buying Group of Grand Island for $4,000.
— Grand Champion Market Goat: Max Petzehaver, 16, Roland, Iowa. His goat was auctioned off to the Friends of Fonner of Grand Island for $2,500.
— Reserve Champion Market Goat: Waylan Dorscher, 18, Ridge, Colo. His goat was auctioned off to the Friends of the Purple Ribbon Auction for $1,400.
— Grand Champion Broiler: Reagan Kracke, 12, DeWitt, Neb. Her broiler was auctioned off to the Friends of Fonner of Grand Island for $1,500.
— Reserve Champion Broiler: Trey Steward, 13, Wisner, Neb. His broiler was auctioned off to Lincoln Premium Poultry for $1,400.
“The generosity of Grand Island by individuals and businesses contributed in multiple buying groups,” Kirchmann said.
The Friends of Fonner buying group and The Friends of the Purple Ribbon Auction (all the individual ticket sales to the reception) contributed, she said, along with Nova-Tech Buying Group, Great Western Bank, Jayne and Denny Smith, Pinnacle Bank, The Grand Island Economic Development Buying Groups, Performance Plus Liquids, AM, Go-Rite Minerals and many more.
Chris Kotulak, CEO of Fonner Park, said the new local buying groups were established to support the Purple Ribbon Auction for the youths participating in the Aksarben Stock Show.
”Local businessmen Gene McCloud and Ray O’Connor decided last year that the auction needed and deserved more from the community,” Kotulak said. “They established a buyers group named Friends of Fonner and collectively made 13 purchases. It is safe to say their buys represented roughly a third of all sales. Additionally, there were a few other new groups that were created due to the stimulation from Ray and Gene.”
The large crowd of participants and visitors who attended the Aksarben Stock Show made it the biggest event of the summer for Grand Island, along with the Nebraska State Fair.
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce recently reported that the city’s food and beverage tax revenues in August were $193,734, down 10.35% from August 2019. Total receipts to date are $2,012,679, down just 8% compared to last year to date.
Brad Mellema, executive director for the Grand Island/Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the Aksarben Stock Show “exceeded our expectations.”
“It was a terrific event at a much needed time for hotel and restaurant revenue in Grand Island,” Mellema said. “We were delighted about the outcome of the event and look forward to livestock-oriented shows this fall and on into the winter.”
