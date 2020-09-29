Aksarben Stock Show champions given $100,000 in scholarships, cash awards

“The generosity of Grand Island by individuals and businesses contributed in multiple buying groups,” Kirchmann said.

The Friends of Fonner buying group and The Friends of the Purple Ribbon Auction (all the individual ticket sales to the reception) contributed, she said, along with Nova-Tech Buying Group, Great Western Bank, Jayne and Denny Smith, Pinnacle Bank, The Grand Island Economic Development Buying Groups, Performance Plus Liquids, AM, Go-Rite Minerals and many more.

Chris Kotulak, CEO of Fonner Park, said the new local buying groups were established to support the Purple Ribbon Auction for the youths participating in the Aksarben Stock Show.

”Local businessmen Gene McCloud and Ray O’Connor decided last year that the auction needed and deserved more from the community,” Kotulak said. “They established a buyers group named Friends of Fonner and collectively made 13 purchases. It is safe to say their buys represented roughly a third of all sales. Additionally, there were a few other new groups that were created due to the stimulation from Ray and Gene.”

The large crowd of participants and visitors who attended the Aksarben Stock Show made it the biggest event of the summer for Grand Island, along with the Nebraska State Fair.