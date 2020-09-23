Aksarben Stock Show draws participants from 14 states to Fonner Park this weekend

While Grand Island is at Phase 4, which gives the community latitude to open up, many people saw the success of the Nebraska State Fair earlier this month as an incentive to bring their livestock to Fonner Park for the Aksarben Stock Show. Harder oversaw livestock shows at the State Fair, which drew more than 50,000 people despite the lack of the carnival and concerts.

On Tuesday, many of the commercial and food vendors were beginning to set up shop on the Fonner Park campus and the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.

Harder said he and the Aksarben staff thought this year’s youth stock show had the “chance to be something special and big.”

“So when the numbers came in, we weren’t in shock of the numbers, but it kind of validated what we were thinking about this year’s show.”

Last year, Harder said, Aksarben brought in about 1,900 animals. This year, he said, there are 3,600 entries for the show.

One of the highlight is the Purple Ribbon Auction on Saturday night at the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The auction helps raise money for the many scholarships Aksarben provides its youth participants.

“We are just super excited about the weekend events,” Harder said.