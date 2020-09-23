Aksarben Stock Show draws participants from 14 states to Fonner Park this weekend

In its fourth year in Grand Island, the Aksarben Stock Show, with competition beginning Friday, is set to be the biggest yet despite the constraints the COVID-19 pandemic has put on youth livestock shows across the country..
Greg Harder, director of the stock show, said there was a lot of uncertainty planning this year’s show because of the pandemic. While the livestock judging contest and the quiz bowl were postponed, the livestock competition is stronger than ever.
The event will feature beef, hogs, chickens, sheep and goats in competitions throughout the day Friday and continuing Saturday and Sunday.
Harder said more than 1,400 youths from 14 states will begin check-in Wednesday and Thursday for the event, which gets underway Friday morning with the goat show.
“It is an opportunity to show off their skills and their livestock,” Harder said. “It is going to be an outstanding weekend.”
He said the number of exhibitors and livestock numbers is up this year.
Harder said the cancellations of a lot of youth livestock events helped Aksarben increase its numbers as many youths were anxious to show their livestock, especially at one of the nation’s most prestigious youth livestock shows. Last year, 900 youths participated.
Harder said organizers, working with state and local officials, will follow COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of participants.
While Grand Island is at Phase 4, which gives the community latitude to open up, many people saw the success of the Nebraska State Fair earlier this month as an incentive to bring their livestock to Fonner Park for the Aksarben Stock Show. Harder oversaw livestock shows at the State Fair, which drew more than 50,000 people despite the lack of the carnival and concerts.
On Tuesday, many of the commercial and food vendors were beginning to set up shop on the Fonner Park campus and the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.
Harder said he and the Aksarben staff thought this year’s youth stock show had the “chance to be something special and big.”
“So when the numbers came in, we weren’t in shock of the numbers, but it kind of validated what we were thinking about this year’s show.”
Last year, Harder said, Aksarben brought in about 1,900 animals. This year, he said, there are 3,600 entries for the show.
One of the highlight is the Purple Ribbon Auction on Saturday night at the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The auction helps raise money for the many scholarships Aksarben provides its youth participants.
“We are just super excited about the weekend events,” Harder said.
Another highlight at this year’s Aksarben Stock Show will be an antique tractor show throughout the weekend. The tractor show will be at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, along with many commercial vendors.
The trade show hours will run from Thursday through Saturday and will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Sunday, closes at 2 p.m.
Food vendors include Papa Tom’s behind the Cattle Barn, Cactus Jacks, Pizza Hut and Hardenbrook. The food trucks will be in front of Five Points Bank Arena.
Several new vendors and also returning vendors will attend this year.
“The shoppers will be pleased that a slice of Cowboy Christmas from Las Vegas is in Grand Island,” said Gretchen Kirchmann, Aksarben strategic development manager.
“We also thank Grand Island for being so willing to form new buying groups to help support the exhibitors,” Kirchmann said.
The shows will be livestreamed at www.showaksarben.com Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A list of events can be found there.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.