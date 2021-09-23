Aksarben Stock Show opens Friday at Fonner Park

One of nation’s largest youth livestock shows is about to begin at Fonner Park.
The Aksarben Stock Show has been a fixture at Fonner Park since 2017, when the Nebraska State Fair took over its operations and the event moved to Grand Island from Omaha, where it had been conducted annually since 1928.
As a testament to its longstanding popularity, last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 1,300 exhibitors from 14 states showed more than 3,500 animals at the show.
For a long time, Aksarben Stock Show was a totally 4-H event, but since coming to Grand Island, the event has been opened to all youths. In 2010, when the Nebraska State Fair moved from Lincoln to Grand Island, more than $40 million in livestock and other buildings were built at Fonner Park to accommodate the State Fair. Those buildings, Fonner Park and Grand Island quickly became the focus for many national youth livestock shows during the summer months leading up to the Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben Stock Show at the end of September.
This year, at the 94th Aksarben Stock, again youths from 14 states will compete for top honors with beef, swine, sheep, goats and broilers.
The show, which runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will feature more than 3,400 entries from Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Youths ages 9-19 will be competing for top honors in market/breeding beef, sheep, swine, goats and broilers. The educational and popular Calf, Lamb, and Pig Challenge Program judging will take place following the respective market shows on Saturday.
Youths, their families and livestock began arriving at Fonner Park Wednesday and will continue to stream into Grand Island today before competition and other educational events begin on Friday.
The market and vendor trade show officially will open on Thursday. It is located at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. The show features The Turquoise Chandelier, Franco’s, Showbox Boutique, Ruby Ribbon, Top Shelf Western, Cutco Cutlery, Twisted Stitch and more.
Cactus Jack’s Chuck Wagon, Papa Tom’s, Heartland United Way Scoops Ice Cream Parlor, Heartland Lutheran High School, and Pizza Hut are popular food vendors that will be at Aksarben this year. The Barn Bar and Pour Horse Coffee Trailer will be available for beverage needs.
Friday’s action will consist of weigh-ins and fitting demos for goats, sheep, and cattle, along with the Honor Show Fitting Challenge. The feeder calf show begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the showmanship competition.
Saturday is a full day of youth livestock activities, starting out with the Market Lamb Show and Lamb Challenge at 7 a.m., followed by showmanship.
The Market Beef Show and Calf Challenge will begin at 8, followed by showmanship. The Market Swine Show and Swine Challenge is also at 8, followed by showmanship, as is the Market Goat Show and showmanship.
At noon, the broiler show will take place.
New this year will be the Grand Drive, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The public is welcome to watch the Grand Champion Steer be honored. More than $115,000 in scholarships and cash prizes will be awarded to the Top 10 in each species, along with the winners in the challenge programs and broilers. Other activities include recognition of the sponsors and donors to the event.
Sunday’s action begin at 8 a.m. with the Collegiate and Youth Livestock Judging Contest. Also at 8 will be the Breeding Heifer Show followed by showmanship, Breeding Ewe Show followed by showmanship, Breeding Does Show followed by showmanship, and Breeding Gilt Show followed by showmanship. Those shows will conclude this year’s Aksarben Stock Show.
Livestreaming of the livestock shows and Grand Drive again will be broadcast from the Five Points Bank Pavilion and the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion. The public can access the livestream by going to aksarbenstockshow.com.
For more information visit aksarbenstockshow.com. The complete show schedule and vendors attending with hours of operation are listed.