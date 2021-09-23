Aksarben Stock Show opens Friday at Fonner Park

The Market Beef Show and Calf Challenge will begin at 8, followed by showmanship. The Market Swine Show and Swine Challenge is also at 8, followed by showmanship, as is the Market Goat Show and showmanship.

At noon, the broiler show will take place.

New this year will be the Grand Drive, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The public is welcome to watch the Grand Champion Steer be honored. More than $115,000 in scholarships and cash prizes will be awarded to the Top 10 in each species, along with the winners in the challenge programs and broilers. Other activities include recognition of the sponsors and donors to the event.

Sunday’s action begin at 8 a.m. with the Collegiate and Youth Livestock Judging Contest. Also at 8 will be the Breeding Heifer Show followed by showmanship, Breeding Ewe Show followed by showmanship, Breeding Does Show followed by showmanship, and Breeding Gilt Show followed by showmanship. Those shows will conclude this year’s Aksarben Stock Show.

Livestreaming of the livestock shows and Grand Drive again will be broadcast from the Five Points Bank Pavilion and the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion. The public can access the livestream by going to aksarbenstockshow.com.

For more information visit aksarbenstockshow.com. The complete show schedule and vendors attending with hours of operation are listed.

