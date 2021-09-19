Aksarben Stock Show starts Friday at Fonner Park

The 94th Aksarben Stock Show comes to Grand Island starting this week featuring entries from 14 states who will compete for top honors with beef, swine, sheep, goats and broilers.

The show, which runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday will feature more 3,400 entries from Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Youth ages 9-19 will be competing for top honors in market/breeding beef, sheep, swine, goats and broilers. The educational and popular Calf, Lamb, and Pig Challenge Program judging will take place following the respective market shows on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Grand Drive is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited to watch the Grand Champion Steer be honored. More than $115,000 in scholarships and cash prizes will be awarded to the top 10 in each species along with the winners in the challenge programs and broilers. Other activities include recognition of the sponsors and donors to the event.

Livestreaming of the livestock shows and Grand Drive will again be broadcast from the Five Points Bank Pavilion and the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion. The public can access the live stream by going to www.aksarbenstockshow.com.