Alda company creates bottle openers to mark park system’s 100th anniversary
Alda company creates bottle openers to mark park system’s 100th anniversary

Pop your top and celebrate Nebraska parks

Alda 1.jpg

Roger Kirkpatrick presents one of the wooden bottle openers he's created for the the Nebraska State Parks’ centennial. He is the co-owner of RCK Creations & More in Alda.

 Jeff Bahr

ALDA — Thanks to an Alda company, it’s easy to open a bottle and toast the 100th anniversary of Nebraska’s state park system.

Using its laser etching machine, RCK Creations & More produced magnetic wooden bottle openers that bear the Nebraska State Parks’ centennial logo.

Each wooden opener, which has a diameter of 2.75 inches, resembles a small coaster. On the back is a magnetized bottle opener.

Alda 2.jpg

Roger Kirkpatrick demonstrates how the Nebraska State Parks’ centennial logo is etched onto wooden discs. He is the co-owner of RCK Creations & More in Alda. The finished discs are turned into magnetic bottle openers (top photo) which commemorate the park system’s 100th anniversary.

“Crack open any cold beverage with this unique, stylish magnet bottle opener,” according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website. “Light and compact with etched wood design, this bottle opener will be right at home in your kitchen or with your camping gear.”

RCK Creations & More produced 150 of the bottle openers for Nebraska Game and Parks, which is selling each one for $8.99.

It is one of a number of branded items produced for the centennial. Proceeds from the sales will go to the parks’ fund for improvement projects, including improved infrastructure, new amenities and added accessibility.

The Alda company, at 602 Saturn St., was invited to make the bottle openers by GROW Nebraska. The Game and Parks Commission partnered with that organization to create the centennial merchandise.

Alda 4.png

RCK Creations & More in Alda has turned wooden discs into magnetic bottle openers which commemorate the park system’s 100th anniversary.

“GROW Nebraska has been real good to us,” said Roger Kirkpatrick, who owns the business with his wife, Connie.

Kirkpatrick buys the wooden discs, equipped with magnets, from a supplier. He does the etching with his Epilog Helix laser machine, produced in Boulder, Colo.

Doing the work earlier this year, it took him three and a half minutes to inscribe each wooden disk. He produced five at a time, which took 17 and a half minutes.

Alda 3.jpg

The Kirkpatricks opened RCK Creations & More in 2009. They were honored as the 2017 Rural Enterprise Assistance Project Women’s Business Center Entrepreneurs of the Year.

Roger Kirkpatrick etches on stainless steel, glass and other materials to produce personalized gifts. They include thermal mugs, sippy cups and wine glasses. Much of the work is done for weddings and bridal parties.

Last Christmas, he produced 1,200 powder-coated tumblers for the Nebraska Public Power District. Among other things, Kirkpatrick personalizes Swiss Army-style devices.

He also has a sandblaster, which he uses to etch names and messages on stone.

Alda 5.jpg

RCK Creations & More in Alda has turned wooden discs into magnetic bottle openers which commemorate the park system’s 100th anniversary.

Connie Kirkpatrick does sewing, tailoring and alterations. RCK Creations & More also has a fenced-in area for people to store campers, RVs and boats.

Word of mouth has been good to the business, Roger Kirkpatrick said.

With both Kirkpatricks being 63 years old, they’re looking for someone who might be interested in taking over the business in a couple of years.

Connie graduated from Wood River High School in 1976. Roger graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1977. He worked at Case New Holland in Grand Island for 27 years.

The phone number for RCK Creations & More is 308-675-1092.

Alda 7.jpg

RCK Creations & More in Alda has turned wooden discs into magnetic bottle openers which commemorate the park system’s 100th anniversary.

But if you’re interested in a bottle owner, don’t call Kirkpatrick. He doesn’t have any on hand.

To buy one, visit buynebraska.com/products/magnetic-wooden-bottle-opener or buynebraska.com/collections/nebraska-game-parks-commission.

The bottle openers, T-shirts and other centennial products also are sold at select park locations across the state throughout this year.

