Alda company creates bottle openers to mark park system’s 100th anniversary

Kirkpatrick buys the wooden discs, equipped with magnets, from a supplier. He does the etching with his Epilog Helix laser machine, produced in Boulder, Colo.

Doing the work earlier this year, it took him three and a half minutes to inscribe each wooden disk. He produced five at a time, which took 17 and a half minutes.

The Kirkpatricks opened RCK Creations & More in 2009. They were honored as the 2017 Rural Enterprise Assistance Project Women’s Business Center Entrepreneurs of the Year.

Roger Kirkpatrick etches on stainless steel, glass and other materials to produce personalized gifts. They include thermal mugs, sippy cups and wine glasses. Much of the work is done for weddings and bridal parties.

Last Christmas, he produced 1,200 powder-coated tumblers for the Nebraska Public Power District. Among other things, Kirkpatrick personalizes Swiss Army-style devices.

He also has a sandblaster, which he uses to etch names and messages on stone.

Connie Kirkpatrick does sewing, tailoring and alterations. RCK Creations & More also has a fenced-in area for people to store campers, RVs and boats.

Word of mouth has been good to the business, Roger Kirkpatrick said.