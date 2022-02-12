Alda crane viewing sight to see $250K in improvements thanks to grant

The Central Platte Natural Resources District has received $250,000 from the Recreational Trails Program for improvements at its crane viewing site near Alda. The funds are administered by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The crane viewing site is located two miles south of the I-80 Exit 305 along the Platte River. The crane deck provides a safe area for the public to view sandhill and whooping cranes as they migrate through Nebraska each spring.

In the mid-1990s, Central Platte NRD partnered in building the site to increase public safety by reducing the extra in-flow of traffic and cars parking on nearby county roads, which are heavily used by residents. The site also increases public awareness of Nebraska’s Platte River wildlife.

CPNRD will use the money to replace the existing trail with a new 1,047-foot-long, 10-feet wide, 6-inch thick concrete recreational trail. The site’s three existing gravel parking lots will be paved with 8-inch thick concrete to make the area fully ADA accessible. RTP funds will be used to replace the site’s 30-year-old wooden viewing platform and cost-share a portion of the quartzite riprap.

