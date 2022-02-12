Alda crane viewing sight to see $250K in improvements thanks to grant

The Central Platte Natural Resources District has received $250,000 from the Recreational Trails Program for improvements at its crane viewing site near Alda. The funds are administered by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
The crane viewing site is located two miles south of the I-80 Exit 305 along the Platte River. The crane deck provides a safe area for the public to view sandhill and whooping cranes as they migrate through Nebraska each spring.
In the mid-1990s, Central Platte NRD partnered in building the site to increase public safety by reducing the extra in-flow of traffic and cars parking on nearby county roads, which are heavily used by residents. The site also increases public awareness of Nebraska’s Platte River wildlife.
CPNRD will use the money to replace the existing trail with a new 1,047-foot-long, 10-feet wide, 6-inch thick concrete recreational trail. The site’s three existing gravel parking lots will be paved with 8-inch thick concrete to make the area fully ADA accessible. RTP funds will be used to replace the site’s 30-year-old wooden viewing platform and cost-share a portion of the quartzite riprap.
Project sponsors are required to have their 50% share of the total project costs on-hand since sponsors initially must pay for the facilities before requesting reimbursement from the federal government. CPNRD also has requested $75,000 from the Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund for non-trail related improvements associated with the Alda Crane Viewing Site Restoration Project.
Recreational Trails Program Funding comes from the Federal Highway Administration. Commissioners approved grant awards totaling nearly $1.8 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program. The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a federal grant program that was established in 1965 through the National Parks Service within the U.S. Department of the Interior.
CPNRD crane viewing decks in Gibbon and Alda will be a topic of discussion at the CPNRD’s monthly board meeting on Feb. 24. Jesse Mintken, assistant manager, will provide an update on the rehabilitation of the Richard Plautz Crane Viewing Deck in Gibbon and new grant funding approved for updates to the Alda site.
The board meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Central Platte NRD office, located at 215 Kaufman Ave., in Grand Island.
Learn more about CPNRD’s crane viewing sites by calling 308-385-6282 or by visiting https://www.cpnrd.org/conservation/crane-viewing.