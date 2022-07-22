Alda man charged in 3-count indictment

Michael Melgaard of Alda is one of the defendants charged earlier this week by a federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska.

The Grand Jury returned 24 unsealed indictments charging 26 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent and until proven guilty.

Melgaard, 53, is charged in a three-count indictment.

The first two counts charge Melgaard with production of child pornography beginning on or about Dec. 3, 2021, and continuing to on or about Jan. 20 of this year. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is not less than 15 years and up to 30 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-years’ and up to a life term of supervised release, a $100 special assessment and a $55,000 special assessment.

Count three charges Melgaard with possession and access with intent to view child pornography on or about Jan. 20 of this year. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a not less than five-years’ and up to a life term of supervised release, a $100 special assessment, and a $22,000 additional special assessment.