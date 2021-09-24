Alda man dies in collision with train Wednesday night

A 65-year-old Alda man lost his life when his van collided with a Union Pacific train Wednesday night west of Grand Island.

A red 2001 Dodge van driven by Paul Arndt struck the train at Highway 30 and Schimmer Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall County deputies were called to the accident at 10:13 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates the van was westbound on Highway 30.

Union Pacific had been moving several train cars from the main track, which is on the south side of Highway 30, across the highway to the north.

That side track is just east of Highway 30 and Schmimmer Road, said Hall County Chief Deputy Josh Berlie.

No one from the railroad was injured.

Arndt was the only person in the van.

The Sheriff’s Department’s accident reconstruction team is continuing to investigate the scene.