Alda man faces seven charges of possessing child pornography

An Alda man who’s been charged with seven counts of possessing child pornography will have his preliminary hearing March 10 in Hall County Court.

Michael R. Melgaard, 52, was arraigned Feb. 7 in Hall County Court. The offenses were allegedly committed on Jan. 31.

Possession of child pornography by a person 19 and older is a Class IIA felony.

Court records allege Melgaard had seven images on his phone “of prepubescent females posing nude with their breasts area and/or genital area uncovered. The females in these images have not started to develop adult sexual characteristics and a reasonable person would determine the females to be under 18 years of age.”

A search warrant was obtained Feb. 4 to view the contents of the device.

Hall County Court Judge Arthur Wetzel set Melgaard’s bond at $10,000.

The prosecutor in the case is Deputy Hall County Attorney Stephen West. Melgaard is represented by Hall County Public Defender Gerard Piccolo.