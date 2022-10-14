Alda man has developed friendship with Kid Rock

Dylan Hieb of Alda has developed a friendship with rocker Kid Rock.

Hieb, 28, has met Kid Rock several times.

At a concert in Omaha in April, Kid Rock gave Hieb the saxophone he was playing. Kid Rock then said from the stage, "I love you, Dylan."

Hieb and his parents, Tim and Tina, initially met Kid Rock on a music cruise. They also interacted with him at a fish fry hosted by the rocker in Nashville and at a concert in the Dominican Republic.

Hieb, who has autism, has become well-known among Kid Rock's fans, who raised money for Hieb and his parents to attend the fish fry. Kid Rock matched the amount that had been raised by his fans.

At the Nashville event, many Kid Rock fans wore T-shirts that said, "Chillin' with Dylan."

On another occasion, Kid Rock gifted Hieb with a pair of Armani sunglasses he was wearing.

The family has attended two Kid Rock concerts in Oklahoma, and another in Sturgis, S.D.

If Kid Rock sees the Hiebs in the audience, he could call out the names of each of them, Tim Hieb said.

Tina Hieb said Kid Rock has a good heart. "He's been so generous with our son," she said.