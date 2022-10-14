 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Alda man has developed friendship with Kid Rock

  • Updated
  • 0

 Dylan Hieb of Alda has developed a friendship with rocker Kid Rock.

 Hieb, 28, has met Kid Rock several times.

 At a concert in Omaha in April, Kid Rock gave Hieb the saxophone he was playing. Kid Rock then said from the stage, "I love you, Dylan."

 Hieb and his parents, Tim and Tina, initially met Kid Rock on a music cruise. They also interacted with him at a fish fry hosted by the rocker in Nashville and at a concert in the Dominican Republic.

 Hieb, who has autism, has become well-known among Kid Rock's fans, who raised money for Hieb and his parents to attend the fish fry. Kid Rock matched the amount that had been raised by his fans.

 At the Nashville event, many Kid Rock fans wore T-shirts that said, "Chillin' with Dylan."

People are also reading…

 On another occasion, Kid Rock gifted Hieb with a pair of Armani sunglasses he was wearing.

 The family has attended two Kid Rock concerts in Oklahoma, and another in Sturgis, S.D.

 If Kid Rock sees the Hiebs in the audience, he could call out the names of each of them, Tim Hieb said.

 Tina Hieb said Kid Rock has a good heart. "He's been so generous with our son," she said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Helping those with serious medical problems get back to normal

Helping those with serious medical problems get back to normal

Bob Smith and Dylan Hieb are two of the success stories from CHI St. Francis' inpatient rehabilitation unit. People who've suffered strokes, brain or spinal cord injuries and who have neurological conditions are among those who spend time in the unit, which is on the hospital's sixth floor.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts