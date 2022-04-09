Alda man sentenced for September assault, robbery

James M. Timmerman of Alda was sentenced Wednesday to six to eight years in prison for an assault and robbery that occurred in Alda last September.

Hall County District Court Judge Patrick Lee sentenced Timmerman to five to seven years for use of a firearm to commit a felony and one to two years for robbery. The sentences will run consecutively.

Timmerman, 37, was given credit for 191 days already served.

On Sept. 23, 2021, Timmerman pointed a handgun at a woman and threatened to shoot her at their home in Alda. Timmerman also physically assaulted the victim and stole items from her.

Timmerman transported the victim to the Grand Island Regional Medical Center after she complained of an injury. He accompanied her into the hospital but left shortly afterward.

He was arrested Sept. 28 at 7 Venus St. in Alda. Hall County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the Grand Island Police Department’s Tactical Response Team and members of the Nebraska State Patrol. Nearby residents were contacted and advised to vacate or move to the basement. After negotiations, Timmerman came out of the house and was arrested for a Hall County arrest warrant.

Six charges against Timmerman were dismissed. They were first-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats, strangulation, third-degree domestic assault (first offense) and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.