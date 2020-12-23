Alicia Glaser hits local airwaves this morning on KRGI-FM Country 96.5

“I wrote you a song, so I hope you look at this as a gift from me as you go into Christmas break,” she told her students. “Because I love every one of you.”

Glaser said that “What Makes It Christmas Time” is about the love of Christmas.

“My own personal views are Christ in Christmas. I just tried to make it full of love,” she said.

Along with singing, Glaser can be heard playing the piano on the track, which was recorded Monday.

“It just took one take,” she said. “It was a very quick process. It is such a blessing and I hope it gives people some happiness.”

Glaser said making and recording songs as gifts is nothing new.

“My husband went to school for music and we made a CD for family and friends last Christmas,” she said.

Glaser said she writes her students a song every year so this, too, wasn’t out of the ordinary.

“Usually, I write my outgoing students a song about our time together,” she said. “Last year, I did my song via Zoom.”

Glaser said she kind of dedicated this year’s tune to the eighth-graders at Cedar Hollow.