Alicia Glaser hits local airwaves Wednesday morning on KRGI-FM Country 96.5

A singer/songwriter from Grand Island will make her radio debut Wednesday morning with her song being played on a local station.
Alicia Glaser, a vocal music teacher at Cedar Hollow School, will have her original song, “What Makes It Christmas Time,” played on KRGI-FM Country 96.5 radio Wednesday at about 8 a.m.
The opportunity for Glaser came completely out of the blue.
Alan Usher, CEO of GI Family Radio, reached out to Glaser about recording the song, and having it play on his station.
“I teach all of his kids,” Glaser said. “One day they went home and told him about the song I did for the class. He then asked if they could send someone over and record the song. We would love to share it with the community, he told me.”
Glaser was thrilled and agreed. The song was recorded at her home in her piano studio.
She said she wrote the song in just minutes.
“It took me only about 15 minutes,” Glaser said. “It was the shortest time it ever took me to write a song. It just came to me.”
She added another 10 minutes to add chords to the tune and her song was complete.
Glaser had no intention of having it played on the radio, but just to compose a nice song for her students.
“I wrote you a song, so I hope you look at this as a gift from me as you go into Christmas break,” she told her students. “Because I love every one of you.”
Glaser said that “What Makes It Christmas Time” is about the love of Christmas.
“My own personal views are Christ in Christmas. I just tried to make it full of love,” she said.
Along with singing, Glaser can be heard playing the piano on the track, which was recorded Monday.
“It just took one take,” she said. “It was a very quick process. It is such a blessing and I hope it gives people some happiness.”
Glaser said making and recording songs as gifts is nothing new.
“My husband went to school for music and we made a CD for family and friends last Christmas,” she said.
Glaser said she writes her students a song every year so this, too, wasn’t out of the ordinary.
“Usually, I write my outgoing students a song about our time together,” she said. “Last year, I did my song via Zoom.”
Glaser said she kind of dedicated this year’s tune to the eighth-graders at Cedar Hollow.
“I hope we get to finish out the year in person. I just wanted to be able to sing this to you in person just in case, so you know how special you are to me,” she said.
Typically, Glaser said, her songs are more of the Christian variety. That comes from her family roots.
“My grandmother was an organist at their southern Baptist church where my grandfather preached,” she said. “It just started from there.”
She said music always has been a big part of her life
Glaser hopes when people hear her song on the radio it will spread some Christmas cheer.
“Sometimes, besides this year, Christmas can be very happy for people and sometimes it can bring hard memories. I just want to remind people that they are loved, and if they are having a hard time to remember this, too, shall pass,” she said. “There are people out there who are praying for you.”
Glaser said if you miss the song on the radio this morning, you can call the radio station and ask for the song by Mrs. G.
“That’s what my students call me,” she said.
Glaser said the whole experience has been surreal.
“I’m just blown away. I thought it was going to be a one-time song to share with my students and that’s it. It’s been so exciting,” she said.