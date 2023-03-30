Looking for the perfect activity for a spring weekend? The Stolley Park Railroad might be your answer.

Central Nebraska’s only life-size garden-scale railroad is set to open Saturday to take riders on a couple of trips around Stolley Park. The Sweet Tooth Shop will also be open to parkgoers offering a wide range of concession items and train souvenirs.

A visit to the Stolley Railroad is a great way to celebrate children’s birthdays, company picnics or group outings.

The railroad’s spring hours (through May 21) are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Summer hours start May 26 and will add Fridays to the Saturday-Sunday schedule. The railroad will also be open from noon to 5 p.m. Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

End-of-summer hours start Aug. 12 and revert to the Saturday-Sunday schedule, with the addition of noon to 5 p.m. on Labor Day. The last day of the season is Sept. 17.

All dates are weather permitting.

Individual passenger tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 4 and older; children 3 and younger ride free with paying adults. Punch cards are $23.50 for 10 rides, $58.50 for 25 rides and $87.75 for 50 rides.

For more information, call 308-389-0290 or check online at www.giparks.com.