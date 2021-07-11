All in the family: In delivering twins, Emily Jensen got help from her own twin sister

On May 22, Emily Jensen gave birth to a set of twins.
Jensen knows all about twins. Assisting her in the delivery room was her twin sister, Beth Deida.
The two women feel comfortable at CHI Health St. Francis. Both are registered nurses.
Deida is a labor and delivery nurse and obstetrics educator at CHI St. Francis.
Deida wasn’t actually working the night her sister gave birth, but she was on hand to provide important support in welcoming Joseph and Adaline Jensen into the world.
Joseph arrived 26 minutes before Adaline.
Heather Burnette, who worked the night shift, was actually the labor and delivery nurse for Jensen.
Still, Deida wanted to be present for the big event.
“So I stayed and got to be kind of a labor support person,” she said.
“It was so exciting,” Deida said of the delivery.
Because she was off the clock, “I just got to be sister and aunt,” Deida said.
She was glad to be there.
“I just think it was neat getting to care for her as a nurse — and very stressful,” Deida said. “I’m surprised I didn’t give myself an ulcer.”
As a labor and delivery nurse, “you just want a good outcome for everybody.” In this case, her twin was the one being induced.
The babies were delivered by Dr. Matt Brennan.
The twins joined two kids already at home. Jensen and her husband, Patrick, are the parents of Evalynn, who is 4 1/2 and Robert, who’s 2 1/2.
Jensen, who is a cardiology nurse, found out she was carrying twins when she was six weeks along. She wasn’t surprised.
“As soon as I found out I was pregnant, I had a feeling it was twins,” she says. She called it a gut instinct.
Plus, at 37, “I’m a little bit older,” she said. The older the mother, the greater the likelihood of multiple children, she said.
There were “a lot of people” in the C-section room when Jensen gave birth. The group included a nurse practitioner, a nurse for each of the babies, a nurse for Jensen, two surgery providers “and my husband.”
Extra people were on hand because two babies were born.
They arrived five weeks early.
The babies stayed in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit for two weeks before they went home. They mostly “needed support growing, just getting big enough,” Jensen said.
Joseph weighed 3 pounds, 8 ounces at birth. Adaline was 4 pounds, 10 ounces.
“Usually, with premature babies you can expect them to go home on the due date,” Jensen said. So they should have stayed in the hospital for five weeks.
“But they got such amazing care in the NICU they were only here for two (weeks),” she said. “I’m overwhelmingly thankful to those NICU nurses.”
The baby’s room in the NICU was “right across the hall from my office,” Deida said. So for the entire two weeks, she was able to check in on the infants “and send messages in the morning to let Emily know how they had done overnight. That was fun.”
From the mother’s perspective, “having her as my nurse gave me so much more comfort because this was a little bit higher-risk situation,” Jensen said. The risks were a little greater because she was giving birth to twins, she’s older and they were being delivered early.
“So she was able to answer all my questions, reassure me whenever I was unsure about something. And I knew that she was going to make sure that they were as safe as they possibly could be. So it was just reassuring to me to have her there, for sure.”
What’s it like having twins?
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s an overwhelming blessing,” Jensen said. “We are very thankful we get to be their parents.”
The babies have their differences.
Being “a little bit more tender in the tummy,” Adaline is more likely to throw up.
“When one wakes up, they wake the other one up,” Jensen said. “So whichever one wakes up first ends up waking the other one up.
“She is a lot more demanding of attention when she’s crying. She wants attention right away,” Jensen said. “So she’s my little diva. And they both really like to be held.”
Big sister Evalynn is a good helper. Robert is also a good helper, “almost too good sometimes. He likes to love them a whole lot. Sometimes his kisses are a little aggressive. His hugs are little intense,” she said, smiling.
But her kids give “a lot of blessings,” Jensen said.
Deida and her husband, Daniel, have three kids. Allison is 10, Brianna is 8 and Landon is 4.
“We were pregnant at the same time with my last and her first,” Deida said.
The sisters, who are Grand Island natives, also were born at St. Francis. In 2002, they graduated from Northwest High School, where they were Beth and Emily Hays.
They’re not the only nurses in the family. So is their mother, Rita, and their brother, Andrew. The latter, a nurse anesthetist, lives in Columbus.
Another brother, Adam, died in April of this year at 47. He collapsed on the track at Northwest High School on March 29, 1988, leaving him in a persistent vegetative state for more than 30 years.
Even though they’re twins, Deida and Jensen point out that they don’t look or act alike.
“I’m much more quiet and reserved and very Type A,” Deida says.
“I’m a social butterfly,” says Jensen, who is also “not organized at all.”
Deida is taller and has brown hair. Jensen’s hair is reddish.
But there are many good things about being twins.
You have “a built-in best friend from the moment you’re born,” Jensen says. “You always had a best friend in every class,” and somebody to help you with school assignments.
They could also share clothes. Jensen enjoyed having a wardrobe twice the size as normal “until she started growing and I stopped.”
The family has some experience with twins. Their mother’s sister has twin boys, and three cousins in her generation also have fraternal twins.
Genetically, the tendency to have twins usually runs on the mother’s side, Jensen said.
“Twinning is winning,” Jensen jokes.