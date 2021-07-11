All in the family: In delivering twins, Emily Jensen got help from her own twin sister

Joseph weighed 3 pounds, 8 ounces at birth. Adaline was 4 pounds, 10 ounces.

“Usually, with premature babies you can expect them to go home on the due date,” Jensen said. So they should have stayed in the hospital for five weeks.

“But they got such amazing care in the NICU they were only here for two (weeks),” she said. “I’m overwhelmingly thankful to those NICU nurses.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The baby’s room in the NICU was “right across the hall from my office,” Deida said. So for the entire two weeks, she was able to check in on the infants “and send messages in the morning to let Emily know how they had done overnight. That was fun.”

From the mother’s perspective, “having her as my nurse gave me so much more comfort because this was a little bit higher-risk situation,” Jensen said. The risks were a little greater because she was giving birth to twins, she’s older and they were being delivered early.

“So she was able to answer all my questions, reassure me whenever I was unsure about something. And I knew that she was going to make sure that they were as safe as they possibly could be. So it was just reassuring to me to have her there, for sure.”

What’s it like having twins?