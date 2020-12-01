All staffed up: Grand Island Central Catholic returns to classroom following two weeks of virtual learning

“I worry about all of my colleagues, though,” he said. “When people you talk to in the hallway everyday have it (COVID-19), you definitely worry.”

Engle said the last two weeks have showed him how strong GICC’s support base is from students, parents, staff members and other benefactors.

“All around, we constantly refer to ourselves as a family and it really is. We lifted ourselves up for the last two weeks,” he said. “I know that there were some people outside, or on the fringes of, our school community who questioned the motives of us going virtual. I think some people were questioning that without even reading the previous news article. When I said staffing issues, I meant staffing issues.”

Engle said GICC does not anticipate having to move to virtual learning again soon. He added he feels more confident now than he did two weeks ago in being able to continue with in-person learning.

“I have my staff back and quite a few of them were positive,” Engle said. “I think that we are in good shape. I know that all of the administrators in the state are banging the same drum: we want to keep our schools open. There are so many things schools do for students that people do not realize and that is the still the case here. There are a lot of services that we provide that are beyond just education. We are so much better suited to serve our students when they are in our building.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.