All staffed up: Grand Island Central Catholic returns to classroom following two weeks of virtual learning

Grand Island Central Catholic students and staff returned to the classroom Monday following a temporary shift to virtual learning.
The school was in virtual learning for six school days — Nov. 17 through Nov. 24 — due to a lack of staffing. Principal Jordan Engle said that when GICC made the decision to temporarily move to virtual learning, there were 10 staff members who were absent due to illness, which made it “almost impossible to operate.”
Engle said on Monday that his staff is back to “full strength” and that no staff members were in quarantine due to COVID-19.
“It is a great relief to have our kids back in the building,” he said. “But more so, it is great to have my staff back in the building because that is where the health concern was. So knowing that our staff is healthy again — especially our staff who were struggling with the virus for a while — is a relief. We are hoping that we can keep going.”
Music teacher Tyler Koepp said Monday was the first time in roughly 20 days that he had been back at GICC as he tested positive for COVID-19 and had been quarantining in the days prior to the school’s decision to move to virtual learning.
“For me, it feels like coming back after a really long break,” he said. “We went virtual when I was asymptomatic, but still in quarantine. When the school shut down, I was still teaching virtually with asymptomatic COVID. So it was kind of like an episode of ‘Black Mirror.’ There is this pandemic happening and you have it (COVID-19), but you are still teaching.”
Koepp said that teaching virtually was difficult for him as he was “really fatigued” while recovering from COVID-19.
“But I felt like it was my responsibility that we actually get back to some sort of normalcy for the kids,” he said. “I teach music and it is hard to do that online. But for the school day to flow, if every single kid is missing a period out of their day because I don’t want to log on to Google, that ruins the flow for the other teachers. The kids lose that sense of ‘I am in school.’”
Junior Brayton Johnson said that while virtual learning was a lot easier than it was last spring, he was glad to be back in school Monday.
“It is good to be back because it is good to see all my friends again. Plus, it is a lot easier to learn at school,” he said. “It is hard to learn when you are behind a computer. You can try, but it is just not the same as being in school learning.”
Algebra teacher Kevin Mayfield said that while he didn’t like teaching virtually due to the lack of face-to-face, one-on-one interaction, he “made it work” and that it “worked great.”
Government and geography teacher James Lowry agreed with Mayfield, saying that while virtual learning was better than it was last spring, “there is nothing that matches the students entering your room with some enthusiasm.”
“I worry about all of my colleagues, though,” he said. “When people you talk to in the hallway everyday have it (COVID-19), you definitely worry.”
Engle said the last two weeks have showed him how strong GICC’s support base is from students, parents, staff members and other benefactors.
“All around, we constantly refer to ourselves as a family and it really is. We lifted ourselves up for the last two weeks,” he said. “I know that there were some people outside, or on the fringes of, our school community who questioned the motives of us going virtual. I think some people were questioning that without even reading the previous news article. When I said staffing issues, I meant staffing issues.”
Engle said GICC does not anticipate having to move to virtual learning again soon. He added he feels more confident now than he did two weeks ago in being able to continue with in-person learning.
“I have my staff back and quite a few of them were positive,” Engle said. “I think that we are in good shape. I know that all of the administrators in the state are banging the same drum: we want to keep our schools open. There are so many things schools do for students that people do not realize and that is the still the case here. There are a lot of services that we provide that are beyond just education. We are so much better suited to serve our students when they are in our building.”
