Alleged pickup thief arrested in Menards parking lot

Robert L. Stahl was arrested Friday in the parking lot of Menards after allegedly stealing a pickup from a storage unit on North Shady Bend Road.

The 2001 white Ford F-350 truck was parked in the Menards lot.

Stahl, 41, was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. as he was driving away from the lot. The Hall County Sheriff's Office and Grand Island police were both on the scene. The affidavit was written by a Hall County Sheriff's deputy.

Stahl's address is listed as both homeless and Loup City.

Officers say Stahl admitted to stealing the truck from a secured storage unit at 2720 N. Shady Bend Road. He gained entry by jumping a fence.

Officers say Stahl admitted to using a crowbar to break a trailer padlock and stealing tools and a Remington 870 shotgun from a trailer at the location.

Officers say, at the time of his arrest, Stahl had a loaded shotgun between the driver's seat and center console, which he attempted to conceal with a shirt.

On Monday in Hall County Court, Stahl was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief totaling up to $500. Those alleged offenses occurred Sept. 27.

Officers say Stahl also admitted to breaking into a feedlot office building and stealing a Springfield XD handgun from 11511 W. Loup River Road in Cairo. The handgun was also recovered from the pickup.

Judge Arthur Wetzel set bond at $25,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. Nov. 15.

In another case, Stahl is charged with committing theft by shoplifting worth up to $500 from Foot Locker on Sept. 25. That alleged offense will also be addressed at the Nov. 15 hearing.