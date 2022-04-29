Alleged tortilla thief bound over to District Court

Tanika Beacham, who allegedly stole a partial truckload of tortillas from La Mexicana Tortilla Factory in Grand Island April 6, had her case bound over to Hall County District Court on Thursday.

Beacham, 24, is charged with theft by receiving stolen property worth $5,000 or more, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and first-offense willful reckless driving. The latter charge is a misdemeanor; the first two are felonies.

Beacham was arrested following a pursuit on Interstate 80. Heading east, she was driving a 26-foot Penske box truck that contained three pallets of tortillas.

The truck was being loaded early on April 6 at the Grand Island tortilla factory when it was taken. Beacham allegedly drove away in the truck during a break in during the loading process.

State Trooper Zachary Lorang, the only person to testify at Thursday’s preliminary hearing, said he was alerted at 8:20 a.m. that day that Kearney police were attempting to pull over the box truck. Lorang drove into Buffalo County, where he saw the vehicle near the Gibbon interchange being pursued by a Buffalo County deputy.

Lorang said the truck was not speeding, rather maintaining a rate of about 70 mph. But Beacham drove recklessly, swerving all over the road, he said. The vehicle came to a stop at the Alad interchange after stop sticks were deployed.

When Lorang spoke to Beacham, she said she was 38 weeks pregnant. She was transported by ambulance to CHI St. Francis.

The vehicle, Lorang said, had a value of $42,000. He also said a letter on the license plate was covered up to avoid identification.

Defense attorney Mark Porto did not argue the matter of theft. But he said the evidence did not show Beacham was guilty of willful reckless driving. She might have been careless, he said, but not willfully reckless.

Hall County Court Judge Arthur Wetzel ruled that the state met its burden of proof sufficiently to send Beacham’s case over to district court on both felony charges. He scheduled a district court appearance for 9 a.m. May 17.

Porto asked Wetzel that Beacham’s bond be reduced from $50,000 to perhaps $10,000. Beacham lives in Lincoln, but previously resided in Burwell, he said. She has three kids and was working at Shoemaker’s Travel Center in Lincoln, Porto said. Beacham has had no prior convictions for felonies, he said, although she has been guilty of failing to appear.

Prosecutor Christopher Harroun asked Wetzel to keep the bond amount at $50,000. Beacham, he noted, has had more than 16 warrants for her arrest in the last five years.

Wetzel kept the bond at its current level, saying that Beacham has been charged multiple times with failing to appear in court.

Beacham, who appeared on video from the Hall County Jail, did not speak during the preliminary hearing. It’s unknown if she has given birth.

