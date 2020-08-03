HASTINGS — After 62 years in business, a Hastings grocery store has decided to sell its operation and “pursue other interests.”
In a news release Monday, Allen’s of Hastings announced that it has agreed to sell its store and The Wine Cellar to B&R Stores Inc. B&R owns and operates Russ’ Market in Hastings, as well as both Super Saver stores in Grand Island.
“We are happy our longtime discussions with B&R Stores have resulted in this transaction,” the Allen family, which currently owns the Allen’s store, said in a statement. “It was especially important for us to sell to a successful regional retailer that understands the Hastings community and shares many of our corporate values.
“We wish B & R Stores the very best and will do everything in our power to support them during and after this transaction. Allen’s and The Wine Cellar will retain their names after the sale, which is expected to close in approximately two months.”
The Allen family said it is thankful to those who have supported Allen’s over the years.
