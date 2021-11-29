ALLO starts construction on fiber optic network in Grand Island, Kearney

Construction of ALLO Communications 100% fiber-optic network is underway in Kearney and Grand Island.

ALLO will provide local businesses, residents and governmental entities with competitive internet, phone and TV solutions over an all-fiber network.

Initial customers will receive ALLO’s in mid-2022.

“At ALLO, we develop gigabit societies with world-class solutions,” said Brad Moline, ALLO president. “With installations expected to begin in 2022, residents and businesses across Grand Island and Kearney will be able to choose fiber services at a competitive price without contracts or installation fees. These communities have evaluated several solutions over the past few years and ALLO is committed to meeting their needs. To be competitive regionally and nationally for business and quality of life, all communities need exceptional and dependable broadband.”

ALLO is currently hiring locally in Grand Island and Kearney for a variety of positions as construction gets underway. The $60 million project will permanently employ approximately 70 people with many more involved during the construction phase.