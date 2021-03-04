Alpaca yoga to be featured at alpaca show at Fonner Park

One of the features of the upcoming Alpaca Owners Association National Show on March 19-21 at Fonner Park will be an hourlong yoga class with a group of alpacas.
The class will be taught by Elizabeth Israel, owner and instructor of Avani Yoga Studio in Hastings. The class will take place at the Five Points Bank Arena at noon March 20.
The class is open to participants of all ages and yoga levels. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
“I think bringing awareness to alpacas through this yoga class will be a great learning experience for both yoga and the beauty of the alpacas,” said Israel.
She said she plans to teach a slow-moving, stretching type of yoga class so that it will be accessible for all ages and levels of yoga “and to honor the space with the animals.”
Immediately following the class will be another fun activity planned for the show. The Alpaca Costume Competition will be at 1 p.m. at the arena. Four age groups (younger than 9, 9-11, 12–14 and 15-19) will strut their stuff with their costumed alpacas in the show ring. Costumes will be judged on the comfort of the animal with foreign objects on their heads, legs and feet, and how imaginative the costume is, as well as the story each participant must write telling about the costume.
First- through sixth-place ribbons will be awarded to those with the most points.
The show, sponsored by Alpacas of Moose Creek Ranch and Red Granite Ranch, is expected to draw hundreds of alpaca enthusiasts and fiber artists from across the country.
Israel said the Alpaca Owners Association got in touch with her to see whether she were interested in teaching the class.
“Who would say no to that?” she said.
Israel said she was surprised by the call.
“I thought it would be fun to help bring awareness to yoga and to the alpacas themselves,” she said.
Israel is experienced in having yoga classes with animals as she has had classes at her Hastings studio where participants brought their pets along.
“With the cats and dogs, we did it to bring awareness to one of the shelters here in town (Hastings),” she said. “It is quite popular because people like to have that connection with the animals.”
Israel said the combination of the peacefulness of yoga and the energy of having animals there enhances the experience.
Because goat yoga is popular, she said she has also thought about holding a yoga class with young goats.
Israel said having the yoga class with the alpacas helps bring awareness to the animals.
Avani Spa and Yoga Studio is located in downtown Hastings on Second Street. Israel has been teaching yoga for 10 years.
The alpaca yoga class is free and open to the first 35 participants who register. The layout of the class will ensure all individuals are at a safe distance from one another, and face masks must be worn.
To reserve a spot, visit alpacanationals.com. Be sure to bring a mat, water and hand towel.
The AOA National Alpaca Show is free and open to the public and will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19-20 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21. It is the premiere alpaca event of the year.
More than 600 alpacas from across the country will be featured in the competition show ring. The show will comprise classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.
Dozens of vendors and farm displays will be selling the latest alpaca fashions and handcrafted items.
For more information about the Alpaca Owners Association or the national competition, visit alpacanationals.com.
For more information about Avani Yoga Studio, visit avanistudio.com.