Alpaca yoga to be featured at alpaca show at Fonner Park

One of the features of the upcoming Alpaca Owners Association National Show on March 19-21 at Fonner Park will be an hourlong yoga class with a group of alpacas.

The class will be taught by Elizabeth Israel, owner and instructor of Avani Yoga Studio in Hastings. The class will take place at the Five Points Bank Arena at noon March 20.

The class is open to participants of all ages and yoga levels. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

“I think bringing awareness to alpacas through this yoga class will be a great learning experience for both yoga and the beauty of the alpacas,” said Israel.

She said she plans to teach a slow-moving, stretching type of yoga class so that it will be accessible for all ages and levels of yoga “and to honor the space with the animals.”