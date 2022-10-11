Aluminum shortage will affect new 2023 license plates in Hall County

A statewide aluminum shortage will affect next year's license plates.

New Nebraska state license plates will be issued starting in 2023. However, because of the shortage, residents may not be able to get plates with their same license number.

For some residents, the only option will be getting a license plate with new numbers, said Hall County Treasurer Alaina Verplank.

The only plates that will be available are pre-printed by the state.

"This next year is a new plate year, so everyone will receive new plates next year. In the past, most people would get the same plate numbers they've always had. This year, because I'm only going to be allotted so many plates at a time, you may not get your same plate number back," explained Verplank.

There is not a shortage of license plates, noted Verplank.

"It's not that we're out of plates and people won't be able to be issued their plates. It's just that they may not get their same plate number that they've had for many years," she said.

Hall County is not the only county that will be affected by the shortage.

"There are 13 counties that will not get their full allotment at one time. We just happen to be one of those 13," she said. "It could be something they all of a sudden get the aluminum in and then in February or March we might have everything, but there's no telling. We're only allotted so many at this time."

Buffalo County and Scotts Bluff County are among those impacted, said Verplank.

The shortage was not expected.

"It's nationwide that there are shortages. With that, it trickles down," said Verplank. "The state didn't even know they were going to have the shortage until June. By that time, they had already been processing plates and by that time it was too late to halt production. There was no sign that there was going to be a shortage at that time."

This is not the first time Hall County has been affected by a shortage.

In September 2020, license plate supplies began running low statewide due to a shortage of aluminum and an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

For a short period, Hall County Treasurer's Office ran out of passenger plates completely. The shortage similarly affected neighboring counties.

Such shortages are not ordinary, though, said Verplank.

"It's just how things are working right now. People still getting caught up from shortages prior. The demand is still up and the supply still isn't coming in like they thought it would," she said.

Verplank hopes the community will be understanding of the situation.

"This is out of our hands. We will try to accommodate people as best as we can with what we have, and just know that this is really out of everybody's control," she said. "We will do what we can to make everybody happy."

Otherwise, community members should go about getting their new license plates as normal.

A reminder of the shortage will be included with notices.

"There will be a notice on their renewal slip for this next year that there is a shortage and they may not get the same plate numbers," said Verplank. "They will have that on their renewal slips that they get in the mail."

For more information, contact Hall County Treasurer's Office at 308-385-5025 or contact Hall County Treasurer Alaina Verplank at alainav@hallcountyne.gov.