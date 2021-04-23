‘Always ask questions’: Holocaust survivor speaks to sophomores at Grand Island Senior High

“It gives them that personal connection to walk in another person’s shoes,” Shultz said.

Stein’s earliest years were spent in Prague, Czechoslovakia. He was a young boy when the horrors of World War II came to fruition. Stein was personally spared from the worst of the horrors of the Holocaust because his mother was Catholic; his father, Jewish. Both parents were subject to forced labor.

Many of his relatives experienced much grimmer fates. His beloved grandmother was 78 when she was taken away by Nazis; she had multiple medical issues requiring medications and other necessities, yet she was deprived of them upon her abduction. She died 19 days later.

As time went on and the plague of antisemitism spread, more and more of Stein’s relatives “disappeared,” he said. His mother tried to protect her young son from the realities and horrors his relatives faced.

“My mother would typically say they were on a business trip. What else can a mom tell her 6-year-old, 7-year old son?” Stein remembered. They’d have a gift for him when he saw them again, she told him.