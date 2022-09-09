Alzheimer's Association walk is Saturday morning

The 2022 Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Saturday morning at Suck's Lake.
Registration opens at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremony and walk at 8:45 a.m.
The event is designed to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
For more information and to register, visit alz.org/walk. You may also call Cassie Larreau at 308-293-2183, or send an email to cjlarreau-bailey@alz.org.
Jeff Bahr
Reporter
I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent. I welcome news tips!
