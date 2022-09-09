 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Alzheimer's Association walk is Saturday morning

  • 0

  The 2022 Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Saturday morning at Suck's Lake.

  Registration opens at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremony and walk at 8:45 a.m.

  The event is designed to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

  For more information and to register, visit alz.org/walk. You may also call Cassie Larreau at 308-293-2183, or send an email to cjlarreau-bailey@alz.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish archaeologists uncover female 'vampire' buried with sickle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts