Amber Alvidrez helps connect nonprofits with needed funding

The first round of COVID funds, for about $250,000, is roughly half of the grant funding that the city usually expects.

These federal funds came with waivers, Alvidrez explained.

“Usually with CDBG funds we can use only 15% of our total allocation to public services in our community,” she said. “With the COVID funds, they told us 100% of that can go to our service providers.”

A second allocation, for $230,000, will be dispersed in 2021, Alvidrez said.

“We would like to put the majority of that again into service providers to provide the relief and those services that are needed in Grand Island,” she said.

Alvidrez also serves a board member for both the Multicultural Coalition and Grand Island YWCA.

“They both meet huge needs in our community,” she said. “I’m grateful to be a part of that and help them on their journey in serving those vulnerable populations in our community, and providing those new services and programs.”

Alvidrez especially has enjoyed watching the two agencies grow and be able to help more people.