Amber Alvidrez helps connect nonprofits with needed funding

As community development administrator for the city of Grand Island, Amber Alvidrez connects Grand Island’s nonprofit agencies with state and federal funds.
These resources are needed during an ordinary year. In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such resources are critical.
Alvidrez has been with the city for three years.
After graduating from Hastings College, she went to work for the Central Nebraska Child Advocacy Center (now called First Light).
There, she was a forensic interviewer, working with child abuse victims and doing interviews for law enforcement and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“As a team, we worked with finding resources for families of abuse to help them find ways out and so forth,” she said.
At CNCAC, Alvidrez also helped secure needed funding through grants, a skill she brought with her to the city.
For Grand Island, Alvidrez applies for state and federal grants.
The main grant she pursues for the city is the community development block grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“I came to the city just as we became an entitlement community, which really opened the parameters for what we could do with those funds,” she said.
In an entitlement community, a certain amount of funds is set aside by HUD for distribution.
The money helps to fund the city’s public services and nonprofit agencies.
“It’s really opened up the opportunities for the city to help the local nonprofits by offering a competitive grant to help fund programs or services we weren’t able to get funds for before,” Alvidrez said.
Community development block grants have a flexibility that Alvidrez appreciates.
“As long as it’s hitting the main goal of helping low- to moderate-income persons, then there are so many avenues it can go,” she said. “That makes it a lot easier for unique programs to fit into it, compared to some other grants offered throughout the state.”
She added, “It just wouldn’t be realistic for the city to fund those programs any other way if we didn’t receive the community block grants.”
Alvidrez described this year as “a roller coaster.”
Because of the pandemic, the city has received additional COVID-19 response funds from HUD.
Support Local Journalism
“On a normal annual basis, we usually get notified that we’re eligible for about $400,000,” she said.
“We were in the middle of (our fiscal) year when we got notice that we were going to be receiving a special allocation in COVID response funds.”
The first round of COVID funds, for about $250,000, is roughly half of the grant funding that the city usually expects.
These federal funds came with waivers, Alvidrez explained.
“Usually with CDBG funds we can use only 15% of our total allocation to public services in our community,” she said. “With the COVID funds, they told us 100% of that can go to our service providers.”
A second allocation, for $230,000, will be dispersed in 2021, Alvidrez said.
“We would like to put the majority of that again into service providers to provide the relief and those services that are needed in Grand Island,” she said.
Alvidrez also serves a board member for both the Multicultural Coalition and Grand Island YWCA.
“They both meet huge needs in our community,” she said. “I’m grateful to be a part of that and help them on their journey in serving those vulnerable populations in our community, and providing those new services and programs.”
Alvidrez especially has enjoyed watching the two agencies grow and be able to help more people.
“I think both of them in the last five years have really pushed through with putting their programming out into the public and creating those opportunities for people to receive help,” she said.
Alvidrez had been drawn to public service from an early age.
“I knew I wanted to do a job where I could help others and our community,” she said.
In high school, Alvidrez participated in the community youth council.
“We worked with a lot of local nonprofits and learned about the importance of being a working member in your community and helping where you can,” she said. “That’s where I started learning about what nonprofits do, how they help people. It’s behind the scenes work, but it’s really needed.”
She added, “I went with it from there and found an opportunity after college that really spoke to me.”
Not only does Alvidrez help individuals, but she also has helped communities, an experience she called “different.”
“It’s nice knowing I can help other areas in the community and help connect them to funding sources, and help those who need help to find it,” she said. “It is definitely a different adventure from working one-on-one with a client and looking at their needs to find answers for that. It was a whole new step.”
She added, “It’s great being able to help by being that connector, that bridge for helping those agencies find funds so they can do their jobs.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.