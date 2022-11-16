AMC Theater upgrade planned for Grand Island "Conestoga Marketplace"

Efforts are underway to transform Grand Island's Conestoga Mall into "Conestoga Marketplace."

Omaha-based Woodsonia Realty has an option from owner Namdar Reality to purchase the mall and is planning a $220 million redevelopment of the property.

Drew Snyder and Mitch Hohlen of Woodsonia gave a presentation on the project to the Grand Island City Council during a study session held Tuesday evening.

Redevelopment is needed, said Snyder, as the mall was built in the late 1970s.

"It's like almost every other mall in the United States right now," he said. "It's falling on hard times, lots of vacancy, anchors leaving. That's pretty much been the story for Conestoga."

Conestoga has had "significant" property tax decline over the last 10 years, said Hohlen.

In 2013, it had a valuation of over $22 million. Today, it's at roughly $10 million.

"It's mainly attributable to it being an obsolete asset," he said. "We went through a couple of iterations, one being an update of the inside of the mall. It's just functionally obsolete. Tenants don't want to be on the inside of it."

The completed project would both improve local retail opportunities and benefit the city's tax revenue, said Hohlen.

"We're expecting the full project, once it's built out, to support sales of $150 million to $165 million, and of those we expect new sales to Grand Island to be $60- to $80 million," he said.

The project is expected to cost roughly $220 million.

Many changes for the property, located between Highway 281 and Webb Road, and 13th Street and State Street, are planned.

The southern 300,000 square feet of the facility will be demolished to make room for a large new anchor tenant, which has not officially been named.

Documents submitted to the city by Woodsonia indicate this "premier retailer" is Target.

A major upgrade of AMC Theater is also being negotiated, said Snyder.

"AMC has a seven-screen theater on the property. They've been there for a long time," he said. "Our plans include a major investment in the theater, a brand-new offering for Grand Island."

Best Buy will remain in its current location. The remainder of mall will be converted to exterior storefronts.

A new four-story housing complex and five-story hotel will be added.

A new street will extend 16th Street west to Overland Street, which will extend south.

This will divide the mall from the new housing and hospitality components, said Snyder.

The mall would also get new parking lots.

Snyder described the current lots as "fairly antiquated."

"It was an asphalt mall parking lot you would see built in the 70s. That will all get torn out," he said. "It will be completely modernized. Parking lot islands. New LED lighting. New pavement. New drive aisles. Relocating retention. Just major changes."

Retail has evolved, said Snyder.

"Constructing brick and mortar retail is totally different than it was 10 or 15 years ago," he told council members. "This project is going to have EV charging stations, online pick-up areas, all these things you have to evolve, and we are evolving, but are different from what you would develop 10 years ago."

He added, "This is going to have all the latest and greatest with these components."

Efforts would begin in mid-2023, with existing retailers opening in new spaces in 2025 and the major retailer in 2026.

Asked by Council Member Vaughn Minton what will happen to the existing tenants during this period of renovation, Snyder explained they will be moved to the south of the property while the north is renovated, then relocated north (if they choose to remain), and the south will then be demolished for the new anchor tenant.

As more housing is needed in Grand Island, Council Member Mitch Nickerson asked where that construction falls in Woodsonia's plans.

Snyder said that would start "as soon as possible."

To help with the project, Woodsonia is pursuing $26.2 million in tax increment financing from the city.

Council on Nov. 8 approved a "blighted & substandard" study for Conestoga and an "extremely blighted" status, which will extend the project's TIF period from 15 to 20 years.

No action was taken Tuesday.

A redevelopment plan for Conestoga, approved by Regional Planning Commission on Monday, is expected to go before Grand Island City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 22.