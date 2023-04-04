American Airlines will continue to provide air service to Central Nebraska Regional Airport for at least two more years.

The Department of Transportation has approved American to provide essential air service at the Grand Island airport from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2025.

Service includes 12 nonstop round trips per week from Grand Island to Dallas/Fort Worth, using a 65-seat CRJ-700 regional jet aircraft.

"Since American started here in 2011, this flight has serviced over 626,443 passengers. We want to thank American Airlines for their commitment, and the DOT for their continued support of our airport," Airport Director Mike Olson said in a statement.

American will provide passengers' connectivity and access to the national air transportation system, via its largest hub at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, where 750 to 900 daily departures serve 225 nonstop destinations. American’s membership in the Oneworld alliance provides access to more than 1,000 destinations in 159 countries.

Grand Island offers twice daily air service on American to Dallas/Fort Worth and twice-weekly air service on Allegiant to Phoenix-Mesa and Las Vegas.