American Airlines tapped to continue providing G.I. service

American Airlines has been recommended by Hall County Airport Authority to continue to provide Essential Air Service at Central Nebraska Regional Airport.
The recommendation will be brought to the Grand Island City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 26, before going to the U.S. Department of Transportation for approval.
“They’ll make a decision shortly thereafter,” CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Hall County Airport Authority.
CNRA received three EAS bids from airlines. Proposals were requested by the U.S. DOT in November and were due Dec. 28.
Olson said DOT approval should be received by mid-February.
Proposals were received from SkyWest Airlines and Boutique Air, as well as American.
CNRA currently offers two air services: Allegiant to Phoenix-Mesa and Las Vegas, twice weekly; and American to Dallas/Forth Worth, twice daily.
American submitted a proposal to continue its subsidized EAS with 12 weekly round trips.
American has been with CNRA for nearly 10 years, Olson said.
The service would be provided by American’s regional brand, American Eagle, which uses a 50-seat regional jet.
“As the market warrants, they will either add another flight or add a bigger aircraft to what we’re doing here,” Olson said.
Customers will have access to 345 cities, 56 countries and more than 6,900 daily departures, he said.
The federal subsidy for Year 1 would be $1.01 million, followed by $462,981 for Year 2.
This is an overall increase of $380,000 from American’s current contract, Olson noted, and is due to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
SkyWest proposed one flight daily to Denver and one daily to Chicago, for 13 total round-trip flights per week over a three-year period.
This would provide access to 5,400 daily flights from more than 370 airports.
The first-year subsidy would be $1.83 million, followed by $1.41 million for the second year and $882,003 for the third year.
Airport Authority members worried this would oversaturate the local market by providing the same services as airports in neighboring Kearney and Lincoln.
“We cannot be stuck between two cities doing the same service,” board member Lynne Werner said. “If we start competing on the same routes, we’re going to get nothing in-between. We’re going to have half-full planes.”
Boutique Air proposed a four-year contract for flights to Omaha.
The Year 1 subsidy would be $2.62 million, followed by $2.67 million for Year 2, $2.72 million for Year 3 and $2.78 million for Year 4.
Board members and Olson agreed Boutique’s eight-person Pilatus PC-12 aircraft would not be adequate to meet the needs of the region.
“Even if they could fill their planes every day, for the 42 round trips per week, it would take only three days to have the same amount of seats on American Eagle, with their two trips per day,” Olson said. “That says something in itself.”
Essential air services subsidized by the U.S. DOT start July 1.
Aviation education program planned
Trego-Dugan Aviation is partnering with Grand Island Senior High to offer an aviation program to students with an interest in becoming pilots.
“We have reached an agreement with the high school,” Trego-Dugan President Vince Dugan told Airport Authority members Tuesday. “We are going to be providing an aircraft and instruction for students who are in their aviation sciences program.”
As many as 15 students would be able to receive five hours of flight experience each semester with the contract.
“We’ll have a bunch more young aviators out at the airport, and I think that will be really good,” Dugan said. “And it will be good for the airport because you’ll have more people coming out.”
Contracts with Grand Island Public Schools are not completed, he said, but he expects that the program will move forward.
“We’re putting the final touches on things, and I sent the revised contract back yesterday,” Dugan said. “As far as I can tell, it’s good to go.”
Board officers elected, new member welcomed
Hall County Airport Authority welcomed newly elected board member Tim Victor to his first board meeting Tuesday, held via Zoom videoconference.
Victor, who is managing director of Computer Concepts in Grand Island, said he has had a long interest in aviation.
He has also served on Cedar Hollow School Board and then Northwest Public Schools Board of Education.
“I have a good familiarity with board work and committee work, and things like that,” Victor said.
Board member Lynne Werner was re-elected in November.
Brian Quandt was elected Airport Authority board chairman Tuesday, and Werner was elected to serve as vice chairwoman.