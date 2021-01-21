American Airlines tapped to continue providing G.I. service

“As the market warrants, they will either add another flight or add a bigger aircraft to what we’re doing here,” Olson said.

Customers will have access to 345 cities, 56 countries and more than 6,900 daily departures, he said.

The federal subsidy for Year 1 would be $1.01 million, followed by $462,981 for Year 2.

This is an overall increase of $380,000 from American’s current contract, Olson noted, and is due to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

SkyWest proposed one flight daily to Denver and one daily to Chicago, for 13 total round-trip flights per week over a three-year period.

This would provide access to 5,400 daily flights from more than 370 airports.

The first-year subsidy would be $1.83 million, followed by $1.41 million for the second year and $882,003 for the third year.

Airport Authority members worried this would oversaturate the local market by providing the same services as airports in neighboring Kearney and Lincoln.