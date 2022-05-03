 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Airlines upgrading its jets serving GI airport

Airport sign
Independent File/Brandon Summers

Beginning Aug. 16, American Airlines will serve Central Nebraska Regional Airport with larger jets.

American currently utilizes a 50-seat EMB-145 regional jet for flights to and from its Dallas/Ft. Worth hub. The airline is upgrading to a larger Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet that holds 65 passengers.

“We have encouraged American to add larger aircraft to the Central Nebraska Regional Airport flight schedule,” said Mike Olson, Executive Director in a statement. “The larger aircraft will provide first and coach seating options for our passengers, and a much-needed increase in capacity to DFW.”

In March, American had a record-breaking load factor of 90%, says an airport news release. In airline parlance, the Grand Island airport is known as GRI.

“We want to thank our passengers for supporting our existing service to DFW and beyond, and American Airlines for their continued support to GRI,” Olson said.

CNRA currently offers twice daily air service on American to Dallas/Fort Worth and beyond, and twice weekly air service on Allegiant to Phoenix-Mesa and Las Vegas.

