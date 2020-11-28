American Corn Growers Foundation to policymakers: Ratchet up ethanol blend to 30%

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, markets, trade and weather, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that Nebraska’s 2020 corn crop is forecast at a record 1.82 billion bushels, up 2% from last year’s production.

Nearly every year, the state’s corn production has increased. In 2000, Nebraska farmers harvested 1.014 billion bushels of corn, compared to this year’s 1.82 billion bushels.

As trade has not been able to increase enough to take care of the growing productivity of American corn producers, farmers found another market for their corn — ethanol. Nebraska now has the capacity of producing more than 2 billion gallons of corn ethanol annually.

In recent years, there has been a push to increase the amount of ethanol in gasoline from 10% to 15% or 20%. The American Corn Growers Foundation would like to see policymakers raise that amount to 30%.

According to Gale Lush, ACGF chairman and a farmer from Wilcox, an article in the Nov. 17 edition of World Grain, titled “COVID-19’s lasting impact,” cites a Rabobank report, “The Grain and Oilseed Sector in a Post-COVID-19 World,” that “should serve as a warning to corn growers, farm organizations and policymakers in Congress that it’s time to ratchet up ethanol blending under the RFS to 30% nationwide as soon as possible.”