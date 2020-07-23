BURWELL — Clifford Clark American Legion Post 298 in Burwell is conducting two raffles for a fundraiser.
The first is for a Ruger American bolt action rifle caliber 17 HMR. The second is for an antique barn find restorable C Farmall tractor with a mounted two-row planter.
Cmdr. Donald Christen said proceeds will go toward building a new post home. Raffle tickets may be purchased from Vice Cmdr. Jason Vore, Director Billy Weber or Treasurer Tim Rowse. They are selling for $5 each or six tickets for $20. The drawing will be held this fall at the “Fun Nite” festivities. Date and time are yet to be determined.
Anyone wishing to donate toward the building project can pick up a donation and pledge form at Trotter’s Whoa and Go in Burwell. Clifford Clark Post 298 is a nonprofit organization 501(c)(3) and donations are tax deductible. Donations can be mailed to American Legion Post 298, P.O. Box 760, Burwell, NE 68823 or dropped off at Pathway Bank, 817 H St. in Burwell, phone 308-346-5015.
For more information, call Christen at 308-346-5548 or Rowse at 308-346-4517, or email AmericanLegionPost298@gmail.com. Like the American Legion Post 298 on Facebook and check the Loup Basin RC&D Council’s website at loupbasinrcd.org for updates.
