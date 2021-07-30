 Skip to main content
American Red Cross facing severe blood shortage
American Red Cross facing severe blood shortage

American Red Cross

Nebraska-Iowa Region American Red Cross is hosting 30 blood drives in August across the tri-city area to help meet growing national demands. Demand is up this year due to increased elective surgeries. Red Cross also worries there will be fewer opportunities for donation drives as coronavirus variant concerns increase. (Independent/Brandon Summers)

 Brandon Summers

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage.

Nebraska-Iowa Region American Red Cross is hosting a series of blood drives in August to help meet growing national demands.

It is a difficult time for blood donations, Regional Communications Director Josh Murray said.

“Usually summer’s a tough time for blood collection because people are busy, they’re traveling or doing other activities, but we’re seeing more of a shortage this year because hospitals are, at the same time, picking up some of the elective surgeries, procedures they couldn’t do the past year because of the pandemic,” he said. “When you add that to the fact that it’s a tough time for blood donation, we’re seeing the demand from hospitals go up.”

American Red Cross has been distributing roughly 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to the same period last year.

They need to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand, Murray said.

Through the first half of August, a series of blood drives are being hosted in Grand Island, Hall County and the surrounding area.

More than 30 blood donations opportunities will be available, including this summer’s Power 99 Rock ’n Roll-Up Your Sleeves Blood Drive on Wednesday in Grand Island, Kearney and Hastings.

Without blood readily available, the consequences can be great.

“Hospitals would have to reassess what procedures and treatments they can do,” Murray said. “We are fortunate, being a national blood bank, that, if another area of the country has a good supply, we can pull from them, and if we have a good supply here and another area’s struggling we can share that. But what we’re seeing right now is, across the country, levels are getting lower.”

Last year, donation efforts were limited by the pandemic.

Many places and private businesses were not able to hold events.

That improved some this year, but with concerns rising from coronavirus variants, those opportunities again may become limited.

“We’ve been able to do a few more lately, but with the delta variant out there, we’re concerned that can have a negative effect on the drives we’re able to hold,” Murray said. “We are taking some steps ahead of time to be proactive, in case that does happen.”

There is great value in donating blood, he said.

“We have a thing where we let you know when your blood is being used and where, and when you get that message it does hit you a little bit, like, wow, I did make an impact,” Murray said. “It was an easy task for me to do and to know I helped someone in need.”

Schedule an appointment to donate by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

August blood donation opportunities

Hall County

Grand Island

Aug. 4, noon to 6 p.m., YWCA Grand Island, 211 E. Fonner Park Rd.

Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Plains Chapter, 404 E. Third St.

Aug. 6, noon to 6 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer

Wood River

Aug. 10, noon to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1105 Main St.

Adams County

Hastings

Aug. 4, noon to 6 p.m., Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore

Aug. 5, noon to 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2810 W. Seventh St.

Aug. 12, noon to 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2810 W. Seventh St.

Roseland

Aug. 11, noon to 6 p.m., New Fire Hall, NE Highway 74 and Meade Ave.

Buffalo County

Elm Creek

Aug. 5, noon to 6 p.m., Elm Creek High School, 535 W. Boyd St.

Kearney

Aug. 2, noon to 6 p.m., Fort Kearney Chapter, 520 W. 48th

Aug. 3, noon to 6 p.m., Fort Kearney Chapter, 520 W. 48th

Aug. 4, noon to 6 p.m., Fort Kearney Chapter, 520 W. 48th

Aug. 5, noon to 6 p.m., Fort Kearney Chapter, 520 W. 48th

Aug. 6, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4511 Sixth Ave.

Aug. 6, noon to 6 p.m., Fort Kearney Chapter, 520 W. 48th

Aug. 11, noon to 6 p.m., Fort Kearney Chapter, 520 W. 48th

Aug. 12, noon to 6 p.m., Fort Kearney Chapter, 520 W. 48th

Aug. 12, noon to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 3610 6th Ave.

Clay County

Sutton

Aug. 13, noon to 6 p.m., American Legion, 103 E. Forrest

Dawson County

Gothenburg

Aug. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., American Lutheran Church, 1512 G St.

Aug. 13, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gothenburg Health, 910 20th St.

Lexington

Aug. 10, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Eighth St.

Franklin County

Campbell

Aug 9, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Hall, 621 Broad St.

Hildreth

Aug. 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 500 S. Sanders Ave.

Kearney County

Axtell

Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Axtell Community Building, 419 Main St.

Phelps County

Bertrand

Aug. 10, noon to 6 p.m., Community Building, 405 Nelson

Holdrege

Aug. 3, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., YMCA of the Prairie, 1415 Broadway

Aug. 5, noon to 6 p.m., Holdrege Eagles, 223 West Ave.

Thayer County

Bruning

Aug. 13, noon to 6 p.m., Opera House, 128 E. Main St.

York County

McCool Junction

Aug. 12, noon to 6 p.m., Town Hall, 323 E. M St.

