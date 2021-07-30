American Red Cross facing severe blood shortage

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Without blood readily available, the consequences can be great.

“Hospitals would have to reassess what procedures and treatments they can do,” Murray said. “We are fortunate, being a national blood bank, that, if another area of the country has a good supply, we can pull from them, and if we have a good supply here and another area’s struggling we can share that. But what we’re seeing right now is, across the country, levels are getting lower.”

Last year, donation efforts were limited by the pandemic.

Many places and private businesses were not able to hold events.

That improved some this year, but with concerns rising from coronavirus variants, those opportunities again may become limited.

“We’ve been able to do a few more lately, but with the delta variant out there, we’re concerned that can have a negative effect on the drives we’re able to hold,” Murray said. “We are taking some steps ahead of time to be proactive, in case that does happen.”

There is great value in donating blood, he said.